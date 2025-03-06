​TIERNAN Lynch has urged Derry City supporters to trust the process as he pledged to turn things around after a frustrating start to his tenure as Brandywell boss.

​The Belfast man has lost three of his opening four matches in charge of the Candy Stripes but he's confident it's only a matter of time before the tide turns.

Back-to-back defeats against Waterford at home and St Patrick's Athletic away has supporters on tenterhooks early on, anxiously awaiting for Lynch's new-look side to click and put together a run of results which sees them climb the table.

It's just four games into a 36 match league campaign and Shamrock Rovers are rock bottom of the table, to put a bit of perspective on the current situation!

Lynch has seen enough in every fixture so far to be confident in saying his team will soon start 'firing on all cylinders' and he's hoping it's against Galway United on Friday night in front of the Brandywell fans.

"We have to keep believing in the process. We talked about that this morning in our meeting. We haven't had any games yet where we've come away scratching our heads thinking 'we're miles behind' or 'miles off'. It hasn't been that at all. “There's been very fine margins and decisions.

"We've got to keep clear heads; keep believing in the process and keep believing with the talent we have, the ability we have and the work ethic they have that this will turn."

Lynch is no stranger to adversity. When he took over Larne the football club was languishing in the Irish Championship and unable to play at home for his opening nine matches due to the club's crumbling, condemned facilities.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch is confident of a swift turnaround in fortunes.

He rode out the storm and over an historic seven year period transformed the Academy, Inver Park and guided the Inver Reds to back-to-back Irish League titles and into the group stages of European competition.

That's no comparison to his current predicament at Derry where he inherited a team that fell narrowly short in successive title tilts. He has built a squad - with a bumper budget – that's brimming with talent and experience.

And while he shares the fans' frustrations at a poor start to the league campaign, he prefers to look at the 'bigger picture'.

"It's definitely not my first rodeo in this situation," he smiled. "There's times at Larne during those first games you were scratching your head and thinking we're a mile off. You're not doing that in this situation. You're getting so much confidence.

"I'm sure the supporters are getting more frustrated when we're not getting results and see me coming out and saying there were really good things happening in that game. My mindset is probably very different. I see the bigger picture.

"As a supporter you see the here and now. That's not criticism on my part. I very much get that but we just have to keep believing. We have to keep knowing the things we're doing, eventually these results will turn for us.

"It's that old situation where once you get a couple of results, confidence changes and you become a different team. We just need to hope and pray that comes sooner rather than later."

Opposition fans and pundits will be quick to pounce on Lynch should things go further south but he has full belief in his system and plans for the club.

"The outside noise means nothing to us. [I don't] need a podcast, newspaper, Twitter or any social media outlets to make me understand the size of this football club and the demands that come with this football club.

"Probably the most demanding person in this football club is myself and the demands I put on myself.

"Nothing will change what we do on a daily basis. The work we put in. The structures we're putting in place, how we're going to build this football club, it's all systems go as far as I'm concerned." There's no disputing the fact Derry were undone by several highly controversial decisions made by the match referee in Monday night's 2-0 loss to St Pat's in Inchicore but Lynch won't use it as an excuse as he attempts to galvanise his troops for the visit of the Tribesmen.

"You can feel sorry for yourself and I can stand here and make excuses about players not being fit and decisions going against us but we don't want to make excuses.

"We're not going to make excuses and start talking about time and transition and all those types of things. It is what it is. We know what we have to do. We have to make sure we're the ones that turn this around and we're determined to do that.

"We want to get these players firing on all cylinders. Whether that comes for us on Friday night against Galway or whether we have to wait another week when we go to Sligo, whenever it may be, I'm fully confident with this group of players and the talent we have, the work ethic we have, the character we have, it has to turn," he insisted.