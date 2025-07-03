KEY BATTLE . . Mark Connolly in action against Padraig Amond of Waterford.

TIERNAN Lynch has warned his in-form Derry City team that complacency could be their downfall if they lower their standards against a 'dangerous' Waterford.​

​It's been three wins on the spin for the Brandywell men who have catapulted into second spot and Lynch admits confidence is growing in the camp ahead of a second consecutive home fixture.

Waterford have beaten Derry twice this season already, however, and Lynch insists his team must show them the respect they deserve.

"The boys have been working really hard,” said Lynch. “We made it very clear at the beginning of the week that this is a really tough game.

"We haven't done anything. We've been very fortunate to come off the back of three wins. Three difficult wins and we've been excellent.

"There's no denying that but ultimately it's now about what's in front of us. We've watched Waterford a lot this week and the different games they've played and they're a dangerous team.

"We took a little bit of a pasting from Waterford down there the last time so it's important we keep our feet firmly on the ground here and continue to work hard and go into Friday night's game full of confidence - absolutely but also with huge respect for what's in front of us."

Settling old scores has been a running theme for Lynch and his players over the last couple of weeks and the visit of Waterford offers another chance to put right what was a difficult night for the Candy Stripes the last time the Blues arrived on Foyleside back in February when Kyle White and Kacper Radkowski's first half goals earned a 2-1 win.

Derry could've won that game comfortably had they taken their chances but Lynch pointed out the managerial upheaval at the club since that night.

"They're a team that's had three managers this season and they've all come with something very different.

"They're a very honest hardworking team and they've talent up front. We're under no illusions. There's no expectancy here where we turn up and expect to win. You're going to have to roll your sleeves up.

"We need to find a bit of consistency, go on a run of games. As far as the week's gone and the work they're putting in, I'm delighted with them."

Derry's patience was rewarded against a resolute Drogheda United team last week in the 3-0 win and while similar attributes may be needed against Waterford, Lynch doesn't expect the Blues to come and sit deep.

"I watched the [Shamrock] Rovers game back and they [Waterford] were brave enough. They didn't just get into a low block and look to be broken down. “There were obviously times during the game where that was the case but from our end which is what we have to concentrate on, Friday night was excellent.

"We moved the ball really well and showed good patience. I felt there were opportunities where we could've and should've affected their last line a little bit more but that's something we will continue to work on. The players have to take great credit from the moment we came through the door they're trying to understand a whole new game model.

"We knew it was going to take time and it's still nowhere near where we want it to be but hopefully you can now start to see signs that boys are starting to pick up on the things we're asking of them.

"The one thing you can't coach is hard work and heart and I think we've shown that in abundance.”