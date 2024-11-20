Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TIERNAN Lynch says his blueprint for success at Derry City Football Club is 'a two-fold attack' and he's intent on leaving a legacy on Foyleside both on and off the pitch during his tenure.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Larne boss was officially unveiled as Ruaidhrí Higgins' successor at a press conference at Brandywell on Wednesday afternoon and the 44 year-old Belfast man has clearly arrived with a vision to fulfil Derry City’s potential as a powerhouse of Irish football.

He dragged Larne out of the doldrums of Irish Championship mediocracy to back-to-back Irish Premiership titles and into unchartered waters for an Irish League team when qualifying for the UEFA Conference League phase this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn't just for the success on the pitch which he's grown his stellar reputation after seven-and-a-half years on the north coast but how he helped put in place the professional structures behind the scenes at Inver Park which has catapulted Larne into perennial title challengers.

Derry City's new manager Tiernan Lynch at the Brandywell on Wednesday. Photograph: George Sweeney

That's something his predecessor felt was lacking during his reign as Brandywell boss as the club were dragged from pillar to post in search of training facilities on a day-to-day basis. Not to mention the stagnation of its academy which was once a conveyor belt for some of the best young talent in the country.

Lynch is well aware of the shortcomings of the Brandywell based outfit and understands it's not going to be 'an overnight fix' but he's relishing the challenge.

"We've been using the word legacy over the last couple of days and that's definitely something that we want to bring to this football club for the owner, the board and everyone connected with the football club," declared the new Brandywell supremo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were very fortunate over that seven and a half year period to put structures in place that will stay with Larne Football Club hopefully for many more years to come. That's definitely the plan here at Derry."

Lynch has been handed a three-year deal to put his plan into action and he's long enough in the tooth to understand the risen expectation levels on Foyleside, the impatient nature of the football industry and pressure to deliver success quickly.

He's confident, however, he can help fulfil Derry City Football Club's potential to be 'the biggest club on the island of Ireland.'

"This is a massive football club and we're under no illusions that you're going to come in here, not win football games and keep your job. It doesn't happen in this industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a two-fold attack in the sense that you've got to get success on the pitch but at the same time we want to build lots of structures off the pitch that will hold the club in good stead going forward and that's exactly how we will approach it.

"I'd be telling you lies with that [winning title] in mind. That's something we'll be working everyday to strive towards. We had a great period at Larne but the chapters closed and the first page of the new chapter starts today. That's what we'll build towards.

"There's no doubt this is a massive challenge. There's top teams in this league but in my opinion I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn't believe this club had the potential to be the biggest club on the island of Ireland and it's now our job on a daily basis to try and bring that out."

Having turned down the chance to manage St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership in recent weeks, Lynch explained why he felt it was a 'no-brainer' to accept the vacant Derry post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a no brainer. There were no second thoughts in my mind at all. And it was music to my ears when I heard the opportunities that lie at Derry City Football Club and those are things we will be looking to grasp with both hands.

"We will be looking to implement lots of different structures over the coming days, weeks and months. I think that's what makes the job so exciting. You're not just coming in to try and build the first team. You're coming in to try and help develop a whole club, a whole community and a whole footballing city.

"I fully believe that Derry City can be the biggest club on the island of Ireland. I think so much success can be brought here both on and off the field. It's a challenge that I'm absolutely relishing.

"It won't be easy. It will be a difficult task but one we're up for. As long as the supporters get behind us. We know we've got the backing of the ownership and board. Collectively the goal is to go and fulfil the dreams of the supporters of Derry City."