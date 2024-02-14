"The league's the best thing but there's no point lying, I want to win everything."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​There's a widely-held view that the Candy Stripes wilted under the spotlight last term as Shamrock Rovers slipped into top gear at the business end of the campaign and cruised to their record-equalling fourth title in a row by eight points from their nearest rivals from Foyleside.

That's not the assessment of City skipper 'Fats', however, who is quick to point out Derry's steady progression under manager Ruaidhrí Higgins since taking over the club in April 2021.

Derry finished second in the league last term and progressed furthest out of all the League of Ireland clubs in European competition when knocked out by Kazak outfit Tobol Kostanay on penalties after the Conference League third round qualifier finished 1-1 on aggregate in Tallaght.

McEleney has won the lot with Dundalk where he spent five-and-a-half fruitful seasons. Three league titles, two FAI cups, two League Cups and two Europa League group stage qualifications but bridging the 27 years gap since Derry last wore the Premier Division crown would top the lot!

He wasn't happy finishing in second spot last year but he's confident the club is heading in the right direction. And the pressure of expectation to challenge Rovers all the way this year is something he embraces.

"I've always said it, from day one, when I got back here, I always felt there was a pressure to win things anyway," said the City skipper. "Maybe I just put that on myself naturally I don't know but it's a good thing to have it. It means you're doing something right if everybody expects you to win.

"Yes we fell short a couple of years but it wasn't for the want of trying. So again we'll be there and we'll do everything we can.

Derry City’s Patrick McEleney has big ambitions this year. Photograph: George Sweeney

"We finished second in the league again which is not where I want to finish or the majority of people want to finish.

"I still think people looked in from a distance and felt we had a bad season which I'm not sure we did. We had our own problems at times and obviously injuries to key personnel. But that's not me saying I accept what happened because I still think we can do better."

Given his winners' medal collection which includes those treasured three championship-winning medals, it doesn't come as a surprise to hear McEleney isn't just focussing on bringing home the 'Holy Grail'.

"The league's the best thing but there's no point lying, I want to win everything."

Derry City skipper Patrick McEleney. Photo: George Sweeney

“I sit down with ambitions at the start of the season to win the league, win the cup and go as far in Europe as we possibly can. I don't sit in the house thinking I want to win the league and don't want to win the cup," he smiled. "I want to try and win everything but it's easier said than done."

The 31 year-old Shantallow man, who looks in top condition during pre-season after a successful operation on both his Achilles, knows Shamrock Rovers remain the benchmark in what he expects to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory.

"They've held onto everyone and strengthened again. That's what they seem to do every year. You look from a far and wonder if they will lose anyone and they just don't.

"They hold onto their best and do it properly. They're a well-oiled machine and it's obviously going to be hard to top them but we'll be doing everything we can."

Derry City players congratulate Patrick McEleney scoring from a free kick against Institute. Photograph: George Sweeney

McEleney has been reunited with two of his former Dundalk teammates in Pat Hoban and Daniel Kelly and he's excited to see how they improve the squad.

"It's really exciting. They're obviously two brilliant additions and there's competition throughout the squad now. They bring something different as they've been there and won things for years so that can only be good for the group.

"The two boys will bring you numbers. If we do our job behind that and get the ball to them. Again they bring a winning mentality. They know how to win things so it's really exciting for everyone."

A positive start is imperative, particularly at home and McEleney likened the visit of Drogheda to a 'cup final'.

"You play the first game and it always seems like a cup final. There's that much of a build-up to it.

"It's a desperation to do well and win. It's a tough game and I think it's probably going to be one of the toughest leagues in a long time with everyone really strengthening and two massive clubs have come up but it's exciting for everyone.