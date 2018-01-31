TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Celtic chasing Irish goalkeeper

Celtic are believe to be interested in signing experienced Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Keiren Westwood.

Celtic have been linked with a move for Westwood as they seek to sign a replacement for the injured Craig Gordon by the end of deadline day.

The 33-year-old is currently on the mend at Sheffield Wednesday following a groin injury and the Scottish Sun are reporting that Brendan Rodgers is interested in bringing the player to Parkhead.

Scott Carson - Target?

Meanwhile, Celtic have made a third bid for Motherwell goalkeeper Scott Carson.

The Daily Record is reporting that Celtic have offered £375,000 for the in-form goalkeeper and have told the Fir Park side that they want an answer before 2pm.

Brendan Rodgers revealed on Tuesday evening that the Parkhead side have a long list of goalkeeper targets and promised one would be signed before the window slams shut.