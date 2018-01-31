Search

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Celtic chasing Irish goalkeeper

Sheffield Wednesday and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Keiren Westwood.
Sheffield Wednesday and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Keiren Westwood.

Celtic are believe to be interested in signing experienced Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Keiren Westwood.

Celtic have been linked with a move for Westwood as they seek to sign a replacement for the injured Craig Gordon by the end of deadline day.

The 33-year-old is currently on the mend at Sheffield Wednesday following a groin injury and the Scottish Sun are reporting that Brendan Rodgers is interested in bringing the player to Parkhead.

Scott Carson - Target?

Meanwhile, Celtic have made a third bid for Motherwell goalkeeper Scott Carson.

The Daily Record is reporting that Celtic have offered £375,000 for the in-form goalkeeper and have told the Fir Park side that they want an answer before 2pm.

Brendan Rodgers revealed on Tuesday evening that the Parkhead side have a long list of goalkeeper targets and promised one would be signed before the window slams shut.