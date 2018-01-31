TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Man City will have to stump up £70m to land Mahrez | Roma in contact with Manchester United regarding Blind

Manchester City will have to stump up £70m to land Leicester City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez before tonight's transfer deadline. (Daily Star)

Serie A club Roma have been in contact with Manchester United regarding 27-year-old Dutch defender Daley Blind. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has held crisis talks with club owner Mike Ashley and remains "hopeful" of making a signing before the transfer window closes at 11pm tonight. (Daily Mirror)

After signing French defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao, Manchester City's 'annual defence spending' has exceeded the actual annual military defence budgets of 52 countries. (i News)

Chelsea are close to clinching the £18m signing of Olivier Giroud (Daily Telegraph)

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman is making a late loan move for Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes. (The Sun)

West Ham have approached Lille over Ibrahim Amadou. Crystal Palace have already made two offers for the 24-year-old defender. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United are close to signing forward Tyler Roberts from West Brom in a deal worth up to £4m. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are willing to allow 32-year-old defender Mathieu Debuchy to join Saint-Etienne on a free transfer. (L'Equipe)

Wolfsburg are trying to persuade Liverpool's Serbian international midfielder Lazar Markovic, 23, to join them rather than Premier League side Swansea. (Mail)

Swansea City are in advanced talks with West Ham to bring Ghana forward Andre Ayew back to the Liberty Stadium. (Various)

Serie A leaders Napoli have made a request to take Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen on loan for the remainder of the season. (Daily Mail)

Neymar, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid ever since leaving Barcelona for French club PSG, has been urged to return to Spain by La Liga president Javier Tebas. (The Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho fears Alexis Sanchez's huge salary at Old Trafford will make him a target for opposition supporters. (Daily Telegraph)

Nottingham Forest are in discussions to sign Costel Pantilimon from Watford. The 30-year-old goalkeeper has been on loan at Deportivo La Coruna. (Daily Mail)

Barnsley have made a £350,000 offer for Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

West Ham are still interested in Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin and Stoke's Joe Allen, while Toffees' boss David Moyes is set to make a late bid for Norwich's James Maddison (pictured). (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are willing to allow Tosin Adarabioyo to leave the club on loan, with Sheffield Wednesday a possible destination. (The Times)

Bournemouth's Harry Arter has been told he cannot leave the club until the summer.