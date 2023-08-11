News you can trust since 1772

Translink laying on special bus for Derry City v Tobol clash in Dublin

Translink are laying on a special bus for Derry City fans heading to Dublin for the club’s crunch second leg clash with Tobol in the European Conference League.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:55 BST

Translink will operate a bus special for supporters traveling to the Derry City v Tobol football match, on Thursday, August 17, at Tallaght Stadium.

It will leave Foyle Street at 1.30pm.

Alan Young, Service Delivery Manager at Foyle Street Bus Centre, said: “We know many fans will be keen to attend this match to support the club and enjoy the game, so we’re pleased to confirm details of a bus service from Foyle Street bus centre to help facilitate safe, comfortable and convenient travel to ensure everyone is better connected.”

Customers can only purchase tickets at www.translink.co.uk/events

All services operate a no smoking and no alcohol policy. Customers will be emailed e-tickets and are required to print the email or show their email on a mobile device. The return bus will depart 30 minutes after the event.

