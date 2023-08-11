Translink laying on special bus for Derry City v Tobol clash in Dublin

Translink will operate a bus special for supporters traveling to the Derry City v Tobol football match, on Thursday, August 17, at Tallaght Stadium.

It will leave Foyle Street at 1.30pm.

Alan Young, Service Delivery Manager at Foyle Street Bus Centre, said: “We know many fans will be keen to attend this match to support the club and enjoy the game, so we’re pleased to confirm details of a bus service from Foyle Street bus centre to help facilitate safe, comfortable and convenient travel to ensure everyone is better connected.”

Customers can only purchase tickets at www.translink.co.uk/events