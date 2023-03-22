Institute manager Brian Donaghey watched his side concede two second half goals in their defeat to Ballinamallard United.

Defensive mistakes again was Institute's Achilles heel, as Ballinamallard United inflicted their latest defeat, at a wind and rain soaked Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Two mistakes from Alonzo Clarke resulted in Harry McConkey's men sealing the victory, the American, who was returning from injury, stepped out for Steven Drumm's opening goal and then pulled Patrick Ferry back to give United a free-kick, which resulted in the visitors' second goal.

The defeat means ’Stute have now only picked up eight points from a possible 48 on offer and on current form Brian Donaghey has to be worried that bottom side Knockbreda, who have played two games less than the Waterside men, will catch his side.

Neither team really got going in the opening quarter as the windy conditions played havoc early on and the home side didn’t really use the wind to their advice throughout the first half.

A teasing pass by Cormac Burke on 22 minutes released Orrin McLaughlin, but the former Derry City youngster blazed well over from the right hand side of the box.

Just after the half-hour mark John Edgar got free inside the ’Stute box, but his deflected cross-cum-shot, sailed over keeper Dylan Doherty and would have found Patrick Ferry, but Rhys McDermott was on hand to head the ball clear.

Right on the stroke of half-time Ronan McKinney's left wing corner found Ben McCann but left footed strike, through a few bodies, was easily gathered by Doherty.

Early in the second half Doherty had to make a top save as Ronan McKinley's long range pile driver, which was wind assisted, was tipped over by the ’Stute goalkeeper.

On 54 minutes McLaughlin's poor inswinging free-kick from the left was cleared straight to Burke, but the ’Stute skipper's dipping left footed shot from the edge of the box, which had Ballinamallard keeper Jack Lemoignan beaten, landed on top of the net.

A defensive mistake by Clarke let in Patrick Ferry, but the ex-Derry City starlet watched his well hit drive from the right hand side of the box, go straight at Doherty, who gathered it at the second attempt and was grateful that the effort didn't go through his legs.

The deadlock was broken on 72 minutes as substitute Drumm fired home with virtually his first touch, making no mistake from 12 yards, after Ferry's clever dummy created the opening.

Ballinamallard doubled their lead three minutes later as McKinley's right wing free-kick found Joshua McIlwaine and the big striker brought the ball down before firing high past Doherty from 12 yards.

Deep into stoppage time the woodwork came to ’Stute's rescue as Ferry's stinging drive from the the angle, which had Doherty beaten, came back off the left post.

Institute: Dylan Doherty, Rhys McDermott, Shaun Leppard, Alonzo Clarke (Dylan King 79), Ronan McAleer; Orrin McLaughlin (Jack McFeely 79), Shaun Doherty, Cormac Burke (Oisin Devlin 81); Jamie Dunne (Sean McCarron 79), Calvin McCallion, Jamie McCormick.

Ballinamallard United: Jack Lemoignan, Ryan Morris, Ben McCann, Mark Stafford, Richard Clarke, Aaron Arkinson, Ronan McKinley, Joshua McIlwaine; John Edgar (Steven Drumm 70), Ruairi Sludden, Patrick Ferry.