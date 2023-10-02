Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Buoyed by a hugely encouraging stalemate with leaders Shamrock Rovers the previous weekend, UCD arrived at Brandywell in the hope they could repeat the feat against another team with eyes locked on the league title.

Despite an encouraging opening 45 minutes where they restricted Derry to just one goal - a stunning close range volley from Danny Mullen - the floodgates opened early in the second half after a piece of Will Patching magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From then on it was a damage limitation exercise for the Students who failed their assignment miserably.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry registered six different goalscorers during the clash and it's back to the drawing board for basement side UCD.

However, Buncrana man O'Connor, who takes the reins at the Belfield club next season when Andy Myler departs, hopes the young UCD men will learn from a difficult experience on Foyleside where they've conceded 20 goals in their last four visits!

"Any night you get beat by a scoreline like that it's hard to take, it's disappointing," said O'Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought the first half we were quite good and went at half-time at 1-0. We were thinking if we stayed in the game a bit longer we might get a few chances because on the transition in the first half we had a bit of joy but their goals, two in particular from two corners, two headers killed us in the second half.

Derry City's Michael Duffy celebrates scoring against UCD at the Brandywell on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

"The third one as well, we should've won the header at the back post which probably made it the scoreline that it was."

O'Connor felt they could still get something out of the game in the second half if they managed to resist the inevitable Derry City charge but that Patching goal ended those hopes.

"Obviously we had a very good result last week against Rovers. The first half was similar to last week but they got the goal whereas we held out last week and got that bit of belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again we were happy enough with the first half but that shouldn’t happen in the second half. If your going to get beat you don't get beat like that you see it out a bit better.

UCD’s Ciaran Behan moves to tackle Derry City’s Ben Doherty during Friday evening’s game at the Brandywell. Photo: George Sweeney

"We have a few games left and will look to compete as best we can in those. We will look forward then to next season.

"I know it's hard to focus too much on that at the minute but it does look promising.