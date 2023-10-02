UCD students will learn from heavy Derry City defeat says William O'Connor
Buoyed by a hugely encouraging stalemate with leaders Shamrock Rovers the previous weekend, UCD arrived at Brandywell in the hope they could repeat the feat against another team with eyes locked on the league title.
Despite an encouraging opening 45 minutes where they restricted Derry to just one goal - a stunning close range volley from Danny Mullen - the floodgates opened early in the second half after a piece of Will Patching magic.
From then on it was a damage limitation exercise for the Students who failed their assignment miserably.
Derry registered six different goalscorers during the clash and it's back to the drawing board for basement side UCD.
However, Buncrana man O'Connor, who takes the reins at the Belfield club next season when Andy Myler departs, hopes the young UCD men will learn from a difficult experience on Foyleside where they've conceded 20 goals in their last four visits!
"Any night you get beat by a scoreline like that it's hard to take, it's disappointing," said O'Connor.
"I thought the first half we were quite good and went at half-time at 1-0. We were thinking if we stayed in the game a bit longer we might get a few chances because on the transition in the first half we had a bit of joy but their goals, two in particular from two corners, two headers killed us in the second half.
"The third one as well, we should've won the header at the back post which probably made it the scoreline that it was."
O'Connor felt they could still get something out of the game in the second half if they managed to resist the inevitable Derry City charge but that Patching goal ended those hopes.
"Obviously we had a very good result last week against Rovers. The first half was similar to last week but they got the goal whereas we held out last week and got that bit of belief.
"Again we were happy enough with the first half but that shouldn’t happen in the second half. If your going to get beat you don't get beat like that you see it out a bit better.
"We have a few games left and will look to compete as best we can in those. We will look forward then to next season.
"I know it's hard to focus too much on that at the minute but it does look promising.
"You learn a lot from nights like this and hopefully that will help them develop and push on in their careers."