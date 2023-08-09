The Candy Stripes formally applied to UEFA and FAI for permission to stage the return leg on August 17th at Windsor Park as the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium fails to meet the criteria to host a third round fixture.

The home of Shamrock Rovers was the original venue nominated by Derry to host games beyond the second round before the Conference League qualifying stages got underway this summer.

However, the club this week approached the FAI and UEFA about the possibility of switching to Windsor Park to avoid an almost eight hour round-trip for supporters for the second leg.

European football's governing body, however, has denied that request stating the venue must be located in 'the same or another city within the territory of its association'.

Article 24.06 of UEFA's Club competition regulations state that the venue announced at the beginning of the competition is considered as 'home venue' of the respective club.

"A venue may be the ground of the home club or another ground in the same or another city within the territory of its association," said a UEFA spokesperson.

"Therefore, Derry City FC will have to play in Tallaght as originally announced for the UECL 3rd qualifying round home fixture on the 17 August 2023."