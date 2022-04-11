Derry City Women's Eimear Callaghan and Caoimhe Logue, pictured alongside Fintain Darragh, VP Sport & Well-being Officer.

Over the past few years the club have been making great strives to ensure that players have access to the best facilities that the City has to offer. The Women's and Girls Academy are delighted to announce that their Strength and Conditioning programmes will be delivered via the new state of the art gym at Ulster University’s Magee Campus.

This will be the base for the club's Women’s First Team throughout the year and there is huge enthusiasm from all involved to build on this relationship as the year progresses.

What’s more, Ulster University will become the Women's ‘Player of the Match’ sponsors for each of their home games at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium - a great addition, providing an opportunity for their players to receive individual recognition for the dedication and hard work they display in their sport, in contributing to Derry City FC and to their teammates each week.

At the launch Club Secretary Caoimhe McLaughlin thanked those involved in making this happen: “The recently revamped gym on campus is top quality and we’re delighted to be afforded the opportunity to have full use of the facilities. Many of our players are current (or former) students of Ulster University including myself so it’s fantastic to be working closely with our City’s University to make this possible for our players. We’d like to thank the team at Ulster University and its Students’ Union for their support.”

Malachy Ó Néill, Ulster University’s Director of Regional Engagement, said: “We are delighted to support Derry City Football Club Women’s and Girls Academy in this way and wish them every success in the season ahead.

"Sport plays a central role in the health and wellbeing of our staff, students and partner organisations and this collaboration is an important aspect of our engagement in the city and region. This partnership enables us to support the ambitions of the Women’s First team and I have no doubt that their regular presence on campus will inspire others.”

Nigel Dobson, Head of Ulster University Sports Services, said: “With the phenomenal growth in women’s & girls football in recent years we are really excited to announce a new support package of financial and conditioning support to Derry City FC Women ahead of the new season.