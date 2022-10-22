VIDEO: Check out highlights of Derry City's comeback against Shelbourne
Joe Thomson's late goal against a stubborn Shelbourne at Brandywell was enough to keep Derry City in the title race but the Candy Stripes' bid to catch Shamrock Rovers suffered a major blow.
By Simon Collins
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Oct 2022, 4:21pm
Eight points separate the two teams on the summit of the table and Derry simply must win all three to take the race to the final day.
It just wasn't Derry's night at a packed Brandywell on Friday night as Shels gameplan frustrated the home side who had plenty of chances to take maximum points.
Check out the highlights from the game here including those late gilt-edged chances to win the match at the end from Michael Duffy, Mark Connolly and Thomson.