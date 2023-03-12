VIDEO: Derry City fans give their reaction to the scoreless draw against Dundalk at Brandywell
The majority if not all Derry City fans will have left the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium feeling frustrated after watching Dundalk dig deep to deny the Candy Stripes three points last Friday night.
By Luke McCallion
It was certainly the consensus among the fans interviewed by our reporter Luke McCallion who got the thoughts of several City supporters as they exited the stadium after the scoreless draw against the Lilywhites.
So here’s what they had to say after that one-sided second half . . .