News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

VIDEO: Derry City fans give their reaction to the scoreless draw against Dundalk at Brandywell

The majority if not all Derry City fans will have left the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium feeling frustrated after watching Dundalk dig deep to deny the Candy Stripes three points last Friday night.

By Luke McCallion
1 hour ago - 1 min read

It was certainly the consensus among the fans interviewed by our reporter Luke McCallion who got the thoughts of several City supporters as they exited the stadium after the scoreless draw against the Lilywhites.

So here’s what they had to say after that one-sided second half . . .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Derry City fans at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the game against Dundalk on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 046
Derry City fans at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the game against Dundalk on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 046
Derry City fans at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the game against Dundalk on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 046
DundalkBrandywellCandy StripesLilywhites