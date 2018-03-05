VIDEO: Derry footballer Patrick McEleney scores on debut for Oldham Athletic

Derry born professional footballer, Patrick McEleney, will never forget his debut for Oldham Athletic.

McEleney made his first appearance for the League One club in the 58th minute of the game against Scunthorpe at the weekend.

Twenty minutes later and McEleney didn't know much about the goal until the ball looped over the head of the Scunthorpe goalkeeper and into the net.

The goal came after a Jack Byrne shot from outside the penalty hit McEleney and drop into the net.

The 25 year-old attacker made more than 170 appearances for Derry City between 2010 and 2015.

The former Sunderland player signed for Stephen Kenny's Dundalk F.C. in 2016 but in 2018 he joined Oldham Athletic.