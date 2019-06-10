Video: Niall McGinn hands Aberdeen Europa League boost

ABERDEEN star, Niall McGinn has handed the Scottish club a boost as he claims he’s pushing to return from injury in time for the Dons’ Europa League first round qualifier next month.

McGinn, who continues his rehabilitation from recent surgery on ankle ligament damage, wasn’t expected to return to training until mid-July at the earliest.

However, the winger’s recovery is ahead of schedule and he’s hoping he can be ready for when the Dons enter the Europa League first round stage on July 11th.

So the ex-Derry City man will be waiting patiently for this week’s draw.

“I’m looking forward to the European draw when it comes around as well so there’s another exciting season ahead.

“We’ve made a few new signings as well and I’m sure there will be a few more so I’m looking forward to when all the boys get back and I’ll be back sooner rather or later.

Niall McGinn celebrates scoring for Aberdeen earlier this year.

“I’m hoping I get back (for the first round qualifier) but it’s a long season ahead so I don’t want to rush things.

“We got a tough draw last season playing Burnley and it was an unbelievable experience going down there to play a Premiership team and running them so close.

“Hopefully we get a nice draw to start because we know how tough it is to get through four stages of the Europa League to get to the group stages but hopefully we get a draw which will set us up nicely to push on in the competition.”