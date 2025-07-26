THE VIOLENT SCENES outside Brandywell Stadium involving 'masked and armed thugs' has been described as 'disgusting and disgraceful' by a local MLA who claims families fled the venue 'in fear'.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alarming public disorder was reportedly sparked by a confrontation involving masked Bohemians fans and a group of youths around the Bogside area of the city shortly before Derry City's top of the table clash against the Dubliners kicked-off at 7.45pm.

Cars were vandalised in and around the Brandywell area and local youths sustained injuries during the trouble which continued during and after the League of Ireland fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI were called to the scene and at least one youth was understood to be taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where they were treated for head injuries.

The match was stopped for almost five minutes during the first half when a flare was thrown over the Southend Park stand and set fire to the artificial pitch.

At the final whistle, as Bohemians fans and some elderly Derry supporters made their way out of the ground at the Anne's Street carpark end of the ground, they were attacked by a volley of fireworks fired by a group of youths who scaled the perimeter fence.

SDLP MLA for Foyle, Mark H Durkan was at the game and said the violence had 'all the hallmarks of an organised attack' and warned these clashes 'must stop before someone is killed.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just back from the Brandywell," posted Mr Durkan on social media. "It is disgusting and disgraceful that so many football fans and families left the match in fear tonight due to violent clashes that occurred outside in what had all the hallmarks of an organised attack.

A general view of a flare after being thrown onto the pitch during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Bohemians at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"Thugs came to Derry masked and armed with an array of weapons. Local young people were injured - I hope they recover swiftly. This madness must stop before someone is killed. "It is awful that after what has been such a tremendously positive week for the city through the Foyle Cup, this is what will hit the headlines tomorrow.

"I must commend the efforts of the stewards in the Brandywell who did their very best in extremely difficult circumstances."

It's not the first occasion of antisocial behaviour at Derry City fixtures as the club was issued with a suspended partial closure of the Brandywell Stadium by the FAI after an independent disciplinary committee ruling in April last year following incidents of crowd trouble during a fixture against Shamrock Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that occasion there was trouble outside the stadium and Rovers fans were forced to gather in the centre circle after the final whistle. During that game, a pyrotechnic thrown from outside the stadium landed on the field.

There was no one from Derry City FC or the FAI available for comment tonight.