It all started so well for Institute as Evan Tweed put them 2-1 in front at the break before a second half collapse. Photo by George Sweeney.

A WASTEFUL Institute fell to a first defeat in 10 games and it was a costly loss at the hands of NIFL Championship leaders Dundela who moved SEVEN points clear of the Brandywell-based outfit.

Kevin Deery's men let slip a first half lead and should've been out of sight in that opening 45 minutes where they missed a series of gilt-edged chances.

Michael Harris gave 'Stute a dream start on 11 minutes with a neat finish from an acute angle after a lovely pass from Evan Tweed.

Institute manager Kevin Deery. Photograph: George Sweeney

Danny Lafferty, Sean Carlin and Mikhail Kennedy all missed chances to double the lead before Ian Fletcher's volley was deflected into the net to level matters.

Tweed netted a thumping strike five minutes before the interval – his second goal against Dundela this season – as 'Stute got their noses back in front.

However, the East Belfast men churned through the gears in a one-sided second half and scored three unanswered goals to stretch their lead on the summit as 'Stute suffered a collapse in confidence.

Dundela had the first opportunity of the match when Mark Patton got in behind the 'Stute defence but Gareth Muldoon was alert and quickly out to save at his feet before he could unleash his shot.

It was the home side who broke the deadlock after 11 minutes when Tweed played a sublime reverse pass to send Harris in behind and the striker took it wide of the keeper and slotted into the empty net from a tight angle.

'Stute should've doubled their lead on 15 minutes when Danny Lafferty did brilliantly to make space inside the box with a touch which forced the Dundela keeper out of position but he was reluctant to take the shot on his weaker right foot. The ex-Northern Ireland international laid it into the path of Sean Carlin who took a touch and when he eventually got his shot off, the Dundela defence recovered and it was deflected wide of the post. It was a glorious chance lost for 'Stute.

Once again 'Stute were wasteful in front of goal as Mikhail Kennedy was played into space but the striker curled wide of the far post after making ground into the penalty area.

And 'Stute were made to pay for those missed opportunities on 26 minutes when a corner from the right fell to Ian Fletcher on the edge of the box. The fullback's well struck volley took a wicked deflection off the heel of Anthony Burns and wrong-footed Muldoon as the ball nestled into the net. It was a cruel blow for 'Stute who could so easily have been out of sight.

The home support need not have worried as 'Stute were back in front five minutes before the break thanks to a wonderful 25 yard strike from Tweed who turned onto his right foot before firing past the helpless Dundela keeper.

Lafferty was causing problems for the East Belfast men on the left flank and when he raced into the box he found Tiernan McKinney but his shot was straight at the keeper.

Kennedy was then presented with a glorious chance from 12 yards when he was played in behind by Liam Mullan. The assistant referee's flag stayed down but Kennedy's effort was saved by the keeper.

Shane Boyle somehow managed to clear Hall's close range strike off the line to keep 'Stute's lead intact at the start of the second half but it was ominous for the home team.

However, Dundela were back on terms on 50 minutes when Hall made amends with a neat finish with his right boot after a neat build-up involving Ewan Kelly.

‘Stute were inviting pressure and paid the price on 63 minutes as Fletcher's cross from the left was cleared towards the edge of the box where Hall took a touch before rifling a stunning strike into the net to give Dundela the lead for the first time.

And they sealed the points on 76 minutes when William Faulkner slotted Kelly through the middle of the 'Stute defence and he buried his shot well into the back of the net.

Institute: Gareth Muldoon; Dylan King (Caoimhinn Porter 66), Shaun Leppard, Shane Boyle, Danny Lafferty; Liam Mullan (B.J. Banda 66), Evan Tweed (Cormac Burke 85), Sean Carlin; Tiernan McKinney, Michael Harris, Mikhail Kennedy (Jamie Dunne 78).

Dundela: Lewis Hunter; Ian Fletcher, Sam Dinu, Jamie McGovern, Andrew Hall, Anthony Burns (Lee Rea 77), Jake Corbett (William Faulkner h-t), Charlie Dornan, Jake White, Mark Patton, Ewan Kelly (Ronan Kalla 77).