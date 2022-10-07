With four league games remaining, Ruaidhri Higgins troops are still battling on two fronts and Rovers will no doubt be looking nervously over the shoulders ahead of their league fixture with Shelbourne in Tallaght on Sunday.

Derry were just too good for relegation threatened Harps on Friday night with Michael Duffy netting his third goal of the season 19 minutes into the first half and the home side never looked back.

Brandon Kavanagh carved open the Harps defence for that opening goal and then added a second himself with a close range strike which ultimately ended the contest. Substitute, Jamie McGonigle missed from the penalty spot late in the second half but made amends with a wonderful strike from distance.

