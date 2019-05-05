WATCH: Celtic legend Alan Stubbs delighted to honour Ryan McBride's memory

ALAN STUBBS hopes Celtic Football Club's Legends can do themselves justice in the Ryan McBride Soccer Sixes at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium today.

The former Hoops defender, who spent five seasons at Parkhead, admitted he was taken back by the standard of the Brandywell pitch and the quality of opposition when he turned up on Foyleside with a Celtic team which included home favourite, the Derry Pele, Paddy McCourt.

"We will try and do it justice in Ryan's name," said Stubbs. ."it's obviously going to be a good day and we're hoping we can raise money in Ryan's name. We're here to try and perform in his honour and do it justice. To be fair the boys are looking forward to it.

"When the boys turned up there was an element of, it's another six aside competition but as soon as the boys seen the pitch and more importantly, the opposition, I think there's definitely a respectfulness now kicked in and a point to make sure we do ourselves justice.

"Obviously Paddy (McCourt) has done most of the work in terms of organising it and getting the lads together. We're here and want to try and play our part in the game and we'll certainly have a go.

"As soon as that ball gets rolling the professional instinct kicks in and you don't want to lose. One or two of the teams are in better shape than us but it's all about the occasion.

Celtic legend Alan Stubbs

"It''s great we have this event in his memory so it's good."