It was a memorable evening for City debutante Declan Glass who scored a first half hat-trick to announce himself to the home support just a matter of hours after completing his loan move from Dundee United.

The attacking midfielder will remain on Foyleside until the end of November and he's made a blistering start to his City loan spell. Glass set up James Akintunde for the opening goal after just eight minutes.

He was quickly in on the goalscoring act himself as he volleyed into the net with his left foot after a neat pass from Patrick McEleney. A right foot finish from Sadou Diallo's pass three minutes later completed a quickfire brace.

Derry City players celebrate another goal in the first half against Oliver Bond Celtic at Brandywell. Photo by Kevin Moore.

And when City skipper McEleney handed him the ball when Brandon Kavanagh was brought down inside the penalty area, there was no doubt the gifted playmaker would complete his treble from the spotkick.