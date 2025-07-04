LIAM Boyce stole the headlines with his first hat-trick for Derry City but there were five different goalscorers on the night and some stunning strikes in the 7-2 demolition job on Waterford.

Check out these fantastic goals on a special night on Foyleside where Michael Duffy ran riot, Sadou Diallo scored a goal of the season contender, skipper Mark Connolly showed his aerial prowess and the scintillating Gavin Whyte fired home from range.

It was Derry City’s biggest league win since April 2022 when they thrashed UCD with seven goals. While the goals for column looks a lot healthier after 10 goals in their last two games, it’s the three points which matter most as they closed the gap on leaders Shamrock Rovers to eight points with a game in hand.

Which one was your pick of the bunch from this magnificent seven?