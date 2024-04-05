Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry City made it four wins from five at Brandywell with this emphatic result and the most pleasing part of the night for Ruaidhri Higgins was the superb goals scored which were spread about his team.

Patching’s goal at the start of the second half was no doubt the cream of the crop and admittedly one of the Englishman’s finest strikes in the red and white Candy Stripes.

The midfielder began the move with a free-kick which picked out Michael Duffy on the left wing and when the ball worked its way to Paul McMullan, the Scotsman laid it into the path of Patching who drifted into space before firing it high into the top corner – a goal worthy of winning any match.

Derry have yet to lose a match when Patching was on the scoresheet and that impressive statistic remained intact as Danny Mullen netted his third goal of the season before Duffy put the icing on the cake with a deflected effort off Daryl Horgan.

Ryan O’Kane scored a consolation goal for the struggling Lilywhites but Derry will be delighted with this result as they look ahead to a trip to Drogheda on Friday night.