Having been heavily involved in preparations for the trip to Drumcondra, 'Rennie' took his place in the dug-out as unbeaten Derry returned to league action after the international break with a 1-0 victory over 10 man Shelbourne thanks to Ryan Graydon's 11th minute strike.

The build-up to the match was overshadowed by the news emerging from Brandywell of Ruaidhri Higgins' trusted No.2's imminent move to his native Waterford where he's expected to take up his role as assistant to newly appointed Keith Long.

It's a huge blow for Higgins who regards him as 'an amazing friend and mentor' and he got a fitting send-off from the travelling City supporters who braved the elements in North Dublin on Friday night.

Chants of 'there's only one Alan Reynolds' filled the air at the Richmond Road end of the ground as Reynolds seemingly bid farewell to the City faithful.

Higgins then embraced his assistant boss before they made their way across the pitch towards the changing rooms.

Official confirmation of Reynolds departure is expected in the coming hours but it's clear his decision to return to Waterford where he spent three-and-a-half years as manager, winning promotion from the First Division, is fuelled by his desire to be closer to home due to an ongoing private family matter.

Reynolds, who was Stephen Kenny’s assistant on Foyleside in 2008, turned down an approach to become first team manager at Bohemians last October in favour of remaining loyal to Higgins and Derry City.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins and his assistant Alan Reynolds in discussion before kick-off at Tolka Park.

He went on to win the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium alongside Higgins and his troops and he’s no doubt been a significant influence in the Brandywell dressing room. His imminent departure will come as a shock to many but it’s clearly driven by personal reasons.

