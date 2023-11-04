News you can trust since 1772

WATCH: Derry City fans have their say on Brandywell club's 2023 season

As the 2023 SSE Airtricity League campaign drew to a close for Derry City with an emphatic 3-0 win over FAI Cup finalists St Patrick’s Athletic at Brandywell, the ‘Journal’ took the opportunity to get the views of some City supporters.
By Simon Collins
Published 4th Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT- 1 min read
Runners-up spot was secured with that result against Jon Daly’s men with goals from Brandon Kavanagh, Will Patching and Jordan McEneff doing the damage. European qualification was already guaranteed after the previous week’s 1-0 win at Turner’s Cross but was there disappointment or more a sense of positivity in the stands after a season which promised so much.

The title tilt faded in October as Shamrock Rovers strolled to a fourth successive league title but was it a missed opportunity for Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges? Have a listen to what these fans had to say.

Keep your eyes peeled for Chairman, Philip O’Doherty who also gives his views on how the season went and provides an insight into the plans in place for next season.

