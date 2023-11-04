WATCH: Derry City fans have their say on Brandywell club's 2023 season
Runners-up spot was secured with that result against Jon Daly’s men with goals from Brandon Kavanagh, Will Patching and Jordan McEneff doing the damage. European qualification was already guaranteed after the previous week’s 1-0 win at Turner’s Cross but was there disappointment or more a sense of positivity in the stands after a season which promised so much.
The title tilt faded in October as Shamrock Rovers strolled to a fourth successive league title but was it a missed opportunity for Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges? Have a listen to what these fans had to say.
Keep your eyes peeled for Chairman, Philip O’Doherty who also gives his views on how the season went and provides an insight into the plans in place for next season.