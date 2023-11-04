Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Runners-up spot was secured with that result against Jon Daly’s men with goals from Brandon Kavanagh, Will Patching and Jordan McEneff doing the damage. European qualification was already guaranteed after the previous week’s 1-0 win at Turner’s Cross but was there disappointment or more a sense of positivity in the stands after a season which promised so much.

The title tilt faded in October as Shamrock Rovers strolled to a fourth successive league title but was it a missed opportunity for Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges? Have a listen to what these fans had to say.