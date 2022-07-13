The City support have been making their way to the Latvian capital over the past couple of days taking various routes to their destination.

Some have encountered flight delays, long security queues and connecting flights but with hundreds expected to gather in Riga for Derry's second leg tie against Riga FC, the logistical problems certainly haven't put them off.

Indeed, the Brandywell Faithful have been in party mood since arriving in the country and are optimistic their team can reverse a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

Derry City fans have been gathering in their numbers in the Latvian capital. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

With an estimated 300 Derry fans expected to arrive, the visiting support will certainly be a match for their Riga rivals who have an average attendance of 600 at their league games.