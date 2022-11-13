WATCH: FAI to liaise with Derry City and Shelbourne after crowd trouble broke out at FAI Cup Final
FAI Cup champions Derry City and defeated finalists Shelbourne will liaise with the FAI as the governing body investigates incidents of anti-social behaviour at Sunday's cup final at the Aviva Stadium.
Eight men were arrested after Gardaí were forced to break up clashes between rival sets of fans before the match where in excess of 32,000 people watched Derry City bridge a 10 year gap when lifting the trophy for a sixth time.
Video footage circulated online showing a large group of football fans walking down Irishtown Road chanting and lighting flares and Gardai said it dealt with a 'small number of incidents' around the ground.
The online footage shows missiles, including glass bottles being thrown in both directions as Gardai were forced to separate supporters who can be seen running at each other outside The Irishtown House pub.
The final was a memorable day for over 20,000 Derry City fans who made the three hours journey to the National Stadium to watch the Candy Stripes win their first FAI Cup since 2012.
However, towards the end of the match with Shels losing 3-0 at the time, flares were thrown onto the pitch from the South Stand which was designated for supporters of the Dublin club and the match was momentarily halted to allow the fire service to distinguish the pyrotechnics behind Derry keeper, Brian Maher's goal.
A number of supporters are facing bans from the Aviva Stadium after they were ejected from the crowd following the disturbances and Shelbourne will also be facing fines.
The FAI thanked the 'vast majority' of the attendance for contributing to what was a momentous occasion and incredible showpiece for Irish football but the association will conduct its own investigations with the assistance of both clubs.
The FAI statement reads: "The FAI is aware of a disturbance in the vicinity of the Aviva Stadium before the game and that a number of arrests were made during the disturbance. The FAI are liaising with both clubs on this incident.
"Following a disturbance during the game involving a small number of supporters in the South Stand Lower, the FAI notes that the Gardaí made a number of arrests around the incident which involved several individuals supporting the same club. The FAI is liaising with the club on this matter.
"The FAI thanks the vast majority of the 32,412 fans who attended the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup Final for their behaviour, demeanour and support which did their clubs proud. The FAI remains committed to providing a safe environment for all fans at our games."
