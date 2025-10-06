FORMER Celtic and Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has led the 'good luck' messages for St Columb's College's year nine footballers who fly off to Barcelona on Wednesday to take part in the Schools Football World Cup finals.

​The St. Columb's College alumni, who twice won the European Cup with Nottingham Forest in 1970 and 1980, praised the local school's U12 representatives and encouraged them to 'just go and win it!'

The College boys have already written themselves into the history books when becoming the first ever school to win three consecutive Year 8 N. Ireland Cup titles after defeating Derry rivals Lisneal College 3-0 in this year's final and now they have the opportunity to represent Ireland at the prestigious finals.

Kilrea native, O’Neill was a boarder at St. Columb’s College from aged 11 to 16 and he took time out to send a special message to the boys ahead of their trip to Spain.

St Columb's College U12s and coaches who will represent Ireland at the Schools World Cup in Spain.

"Just a short message to wish year nine St. Columb's soccer team all the very best in Barcelona for the World Schools’ Cup," said O'Neill.

"It's a terrific achievement in getting there from, I assume, last year's terrific exploits.”

Of course St. Columb’s qualified for the tournament following their historic three-in-a-row Northern Ireland schools triumph.

"But really there's no point in just going there for the ride,” he continued. “When you're there just go and win it. All the very best. Everyone is rooting for you. Good luck!"

College coaches Mr Horner and Mr Prigent deliver a teamtalk ahead of their Northern Ireland Cup final earlier this year.

Ex-Man City and Sunderland star Jobby Crossan - one of Derry's greatest ever footballers who scored against Real Madrid in the European Cup semi-final - also sent a message of support with some words of wisdom ahead of the tournament.

"It's going to be difficult and some of the boys in [the tournament] are going to be very clever and very good but do your best and don't change your system and do all the things that you've been doing for the last couple of years. That's why you're in that position.

"Not too many boys your age from this neck of the woods will be going into a big tournament like this and they will be from all around the world.

"So on behalf of an old man who played a bit of football myself and I loved playing on the world stage and when I was playing in England and I played with Pele, Di Stefano, Gento and with George Best.

"So I'll be saying a prayer for you and just hope that you all perform well and do well and good luck."

Other prominent former pupils including former Northern Ireland international, Derry City legend and former College student Felix Healy who played in the 1982 World Cup in Spain, also took time out to post videos on social media supporting the boys who will be accompanied by coaches Mr. Kirby and Mr. Horner on a trip of a lifetime.

"I believe you've had incredible success these last couple of years and are heading off to Barcelona shortly,” said Derry City treble winner and 1997 title winning manager, Healy.

"Back in 1982 I was fortunate enough to be a member of the Northern Ireland World Cup squad. There were actually three ex St. Columb's College pupils in the squad which was a great achievement for the school - John O'Neill, Martin O'Neill and myself.

"Hopefully some of you guys at St Columb's can go on and have an equally if not a better career.

"I would like to wish you congratulations on all the success of recent years and I hope you represent the country really well and it all goes well in Barcelona."

The New Saints striker Ben Wilson, Fleetwood Town's Jack Doherty, Youtuber and ex-Head Boy Adam B, Mayor of Derry and Strabane Ruairí McHugh also sent well wishes to the team who kick-off the tournament on Saturday with opening group games against King's College Cascals of Portugal and Swans International School from Marbella.

Later in the day, St Columb's will take on St George's IS Luxembourg and St George's IS of Bulgaria.

Kings College Murcia and British School of Gran Canaria are up next for the College in their respective group games.

And the final games in the group stages include fixtures against Westminster Tashkent and English opposition Ponteland School and Scarisbrick Hall.

The coaches and students are treating the competition as a serious objective and chance to add to their bulging trophy cabinet, and why not given their unprecedented success.

"We're going there to win,” said Mr Horner. “Obviously we’re going to enjoy it but these boys haven't lost a match for St. Columb's and they will be going to win and we will definitely give a good account of ourselves.”