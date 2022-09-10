It's a major statement from a player who has won it all domestically and played in historic European matches with Dundalk in recent years but it's understandable given how he's fought his way back from a broken leg this season.

He returned to his hometown club to great fanfare but sustained a fractured tibia in his second Derry debut against Drogheda last March, ruling him out for the majority of the season.

Back in contention for Derry's Europa Conference League second leg qualifier against Riga, Duffy has been eased back into the squad and is 'ahead of schedule' in his recovery.

He got off the mark with a goal and an assist against UCD last weekend - his first goal for the club since 2014 - and produced a piece of magic with his right boot against Bohs to ensure Derry City moved to within a point of league leaders Shamrock Rovers with seven games to go.

Duffy's return to form has provided a timely lift for both the squad and supporters and the Galliagh native is just grateful to be back playing for his hometown club.

"I'm feeling better with each game I play. It's just great to be back. I've been thinking about those goals and that moment for a long time now since I signed and that just felt unbelievable tonight to be able to celebrate in front of the fans - that was one of the best feelings I've had in football to be honest."

Shane McEleney cut the ball back into the Bohs penalty area after a corner kick and Duffy said he changed his mind at the last second, deciding to strike it first time.

Derry City matchwinner Michael Duffy celebrates his stunning goal.

"We'll just say Shane meant it," he laughed. "I changed my mind at the last minute to be honest. It was bobbling towards me and I was thinking, 'take a touch', but I just put my foot through it and luckily it went in. On another night that could go into the greyhounds so I'm happy it went in," he smiled. "We dug in. I know we can play better but those wins feel good when you win like that. We fought til the end and it's a brilliant three points."

The former Celtic winger admits it's been a long road back from his horror injury against Drogheda earlier this season but he feels the 'tough' rehabilitation programme has reaped its rewards.