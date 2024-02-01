Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PATRICK 'Fats' McEleney's pre-season performances have been enough to excite even the most unflappable Derry City supporter and his sublime strike against Institute on Wednesday night got the appreciative attendance off their seats as the Candy Stripes went on to lift the Billy Kee Memorial Cup at Brandywell.

The skipper looks in top shape heading into the new season after his successful Achilles operation in Sweden and his beautifully taken free-kick against Institute reminded those present how much of an asset he is to this City team which looks the real deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan McEneff's lovely solo effort wasn't too shabby either and Paul McMullan added the gloss to a largely one-sided contest with a close range strike in the second half.

Let's not get carried away as it's only preseason but Ruaidhrí Higgins must be licking his lips at the prospect of having a fully fit 'Fats' heading into that opening day clash against Drogheda United on Foyleside in two weeks' time.

The three-times League of Ireland winner was clearly in the mood and was finding his range early on when forcing Gareth Muldoon into a smart save on four minutes as he turned McEleney's venomous 30 yard strike behind for a corner.

Pat Hoban got another 67 minutes under his belt and is quickly getting up to speed after a late start to pre-season and the striker could easily have added to his three goal pre-season tally when he got onto the end of McMullan's cross but directed his downward header the wrong side of the post on 11 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McMullan also saw a right footed effort fly narrowly over the bar after he cut inside into the penalty box after a driving run from inside his own half by Daniel Kelly.

Derry City players congratulate Patrick McEleney scoring from a free kick against Institute. Photograph: George Sweeney

And then McEleney stood up to take command of a promising free-kick after McEneff was fouled 25 yards from the 'Stute goal. The Shantallow man confidently sent his effort over the wall and into the far corner of the net to give City a deserved lead on 26 minutes.

Derry were always in control and five minutes later McEneff raced down the right wing, got past his man with a lovely nutmeg inside the box before slotting cooly past Muldoon from the angle.

Sam Todd probably should've found the net when he met the ball on the volley at the back post five minutes into the second half but McMullan killed the game off when Ronan Boyce's cross was headed back across the goalmouth by Hoban and the Scotsman was left with a simple tap-in from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoban showed he's not just about scoring goals as he threaded an incisive pass through the 'Stute defence to meet the run of Boyce but the Ramelton lad's strike was charged down by Muldoon on the hour mark.

Paul Kee presents Derry City captain Patrick McEleney with the Billy Kee Memorial Cup. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

Cue a raft of changes by Higgins. Eight in total and Higgins was delighted to watch Will Patching, Adam O'Reilly and Cameron Dummigan in particular take to the field after recovering from their respective minor injuries.

In the end it was another productive night for Higgins and for his Institute counterpart and former midfield partner Kevin Deery who was pleased to get through the night unscathed ahead of a huge Irish Cup clash against Ards at Brandywell on Saturday.

"It was a tough test for us but obviously we're playing against one of the best teams in the country," said Deery. "We knew Derry's abilities. They have outstanding footballers in all areas of the pitch so it was a good experience for my young and inexperienced players. You see the goals then and that's the different in levels between these two teams."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always, it was a special occasion for the Kee family and ex-Stute boss and current Harland & Wolff Welders manager Paul Kee was on hand to present the trophy to McEleney after the match.

Institute keeper Fintan Doherty watches Patrick McEleney’s free kick hit the back of the net. Photograph: George Sweeney.

Both Deery and Higgins were delighted to be involved in a wonderful tradition in memory of the former 'Stute player.

"It's a big turnout and this has been a big tradition between Derry City and Institute back for as long as I can remember, even going back to when I was playing," said Deery. "It's a great occasion. It obviously helps us as well with a decent gate so we were really grateful for the support on a Wednesday night.

"Credit to Derry, They're in a really good place and I'm looking forward to coming to watch them here at Brandywell this year and see what they can achieve."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's brilliant," added Higgins. "I knew Billy myself and I obviously know Paul and Rebecca for a long, long time. They're a reality good family, good football people., To be honest my early education in football Paul was a huge part of that for me and a really good coach. It was a good occasion and I enjoyed the match."

It's even more enjoyable when you're winning and there was never any danger Derry would lose this one. With two more pre-season friendlies remaining, against Glentoran at the Oval on Saturday and Dundalk behind close doors at Oriel Park, things are shaping up nicely.

"It was good for us," agreed the City boss. "It's a big bonus seeing a few of the lads who had niggles over the last couple of weeks getting out onto the pitch and the squad is in good shape. It's another one ticked off and we're getting closer to the season now.