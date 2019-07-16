‘We can’t be feeling sorry for ourselves’: Derry City’s Ciaran Coll

DEFENDER, Ciaron Coll has warned Derry City players can’t afford to be feeling sorry for themselves as they face into a ‘massive’ fixture against Sligo Rovers next Friday night.

The experienced left-back has been consistently solid this season and alongside Jamie McDonagh was one of the stand-out performers in the ‘frustrating’ stalemate against lowly UCD.

And while he was clearly disappointed in being held at home by the students, he certainly isn’t one to wallow in self-pity as the team look to reignite their push for Europa League qualification this season.

“It was definitely a frustrating night as we created loads of chances,” he said. “The boys are disappointed but it’s better than a defeat. At least we got a point out of it,” he said as he opted to take the positives from the performance.

“We should’ve got three points from it but the young lads will learn from that and we’ve got to bounce on to Sligo next week. It’s possibly going to be a tougher game but we hopefully we get three points from that one.

“We just have to keep going and going. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and just push on.

“It can be frustrating for us the way the came up and set up. We had so many chances and could’ve put them to bed early. It is frustrating but we can’t be feeling sorry for ourselves and have to move on to Sligo.

“We just have to put this out of our heads, come in on Sunday and get ready for Sligo next Friday night. That’s a massive one for us and hopefully we can get the crowd back again and keep us positive.

“We have a game in hand yet and hopefully we can win that against Pat’s and close it up again against Bohs. We just have to keep looking forward.”