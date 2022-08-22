Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick McEleney was a frustrated man after Derry City's score-draw at Drogheda United.

The 29-year-old, like ever member of the Candy Stripes’ dressing room on Friday night, was left with a familiar feeling of frustration as they once again failed to capitalise on chances in a match, this time at Head in the Game Park.

Having drawn their last two games going into Friday’s encounter at Drogheda United, the Brandywell men, just as they had against Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, failed to claim the points when they should have.

McEleney was quick to point out that everyone within the squad, including himself, was to blame for the situation and stressed they must start becoming more clinical and kill teams off if they are to harbour any hopes of challenging for honours in the near future.

“Look, I don’t think we can keep saying the same thing every week and just accept that we dominate games but don’t win them,” insisted McEleney after the 1-1 draw.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are no excuses, we can’t keep coming up with excuses every week because we have players who are capable of winning matches, especially matches like this when we have dominated the game.”

The talented midfielder admitted he’s getting fed up saying the same thing over recent weeks, that Derry have dominated the game and had plenty of chances but failed to take them.

“It’s like a broken record now really. We can’t keep missing chances because you aren’t going to win games if you do that, it’s that simple,” he added.

“We were on top for most of the game. You could maybe say they had a five/ten-minute spell and that’s being nice.

“The boy has stuck a free kick into the top corner and they also hit the post during that spell but overall we have dominated and missed a host of chances.

“I think we had three one-on-ones maybe and an effort cleared off the line but it’s the same every week and I’m sorry but we’re sounding like a broken record at this point.”

McEleney also acknowledged that supporters and people outside looking in must be slightly annoyed with manager Ruaidhrí Higgins and the players having to keep saying the same thing after games.

“We are saying the same thing and people are probably looking in and thinking to themselves, ‘Stop saying that and just start finishing teams off’. Look, we just have to keep going and basically finish our chances,” he explained.

“I think if we go 2-0 up, we go on to win the game. We went 1-0 up and dominated things but we didn’t take our chances to score that second goal so it’s just simple, we aren’t taking our chances.

"It was the same last week and for the Dundalk game; we were obviously hanging in there a wee bit. Riga away - I could rhyme them off, St Pat’s at home, Bohs at home, draw with Sligo in the first game of the season; look, I could be here all day.”

The former Dundalk man also said opponents have been quick to punish Derry’s inept finishing and score when they only have a few chances.

“By not scoring the second goal, we seem to be getting punished and that’s what happened,” he explained. “To be able to win things you have to be able to put teams to bed.

“If we go 2-0 up, the game’s over and it was the same down here the last time. We were 1-0 up, missed a couple of chances and they nicked a goal and it finished 1-1. They didn’t get out of their half in the second half in that game.