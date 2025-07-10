Michael Duffy of Derry City celebrates.

​MICHAEL Duffy claims Derry City is 'exactly where we want to be' and believes the Brandywell club can achieve 'something special' this season.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The SSE Airtricity League/SWI player of the month for June is just the SIXTH Derry City player to win the award since 2012 but Duffy hopes times are changing for the Foylesiders who are seeking to end a 28 year wait for the title.

And a four match winning run has instilled real belief into the Derry dressing room and the Brandywell club's fanbase who were treated to one of the finest attacking displays on Foyleside in quite some time last Friday night in the 7-2 thrashing of Waterford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duffy who took his tally to eight goals with a fine second half finish, is relishing playing under Tiernan Lynch and as part of a triple threat frontline with Gavin Whyte and Liam Boyce over the past four games.

Michael Duffy of Derry City poses for a portrait with his SSE Airtricity / SWI Player of the Month Award for June 2025 at Dungiven in Derry. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

They enter a potentially season-defining period of the season as they prepare to take on Sligo Rovers and Bohemians in their two games in hand over the league leaders Shamrock Rovers, sandwiched between a trip to Treaty United in the FAI Cup.

Duffy is determined for last year's heartbreaking end to the season, where the club let slip a league and cup double, to count for something and he's confident Derry are on the brink of 'something special' under Lynch. The two-times league title winner insists Rovers' current nine point lead certainly isn't 'insurmountable'.

"I think it's been a brilliant month for us. We had a wee dip there just before the break. But we came back after the break and we drew and then had four wins in a row. And we've put ourselves in a great position now going into these two games in hand. "These are two massive games for us. We want to stay as close as we can and make a good title race of it. The gap is nine points, but it's not insurmountable, obviously, with the games in hand. No, we're exactly where we want to be with these two games in hand. They're huge. Obviously, just taking it game by game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And this weekend, Sligo's first. Go down there and try to get the three points. And that's all we can do now, just look at it game by game.

"And hopefully we leave ourselves in a good position after these games in hand.

"I think it's finally starting to shine through now. It did in phases in the first half of the season but I think we're a wee bit inconsistent. But since we came back from the break now, we seem like a different team and there's a lot of confidence in the dressing room and all now. We're going in the right direction at the minute.

"Sligo are a tough team, especially down there. We've had a tough time down there over the past few years but we went down and got a big run down there at the start of the season. They're just off the back of a good result against Rovers too so we know how tough the game's going to be but we're in good form. We just focus on ourselves and go down there with confidence and look for three points again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So why does he believe Derry are equipped to sustain a title tilt this season after last year's huge disappointment?

"I just think we've been building over the last few years. We're getting closer. We can't just do it overnight, like it took Rovers a good few years to get to where they are as well and I feel like we're going in the right direction.

"Even this year, off the field and stuff, where we're at now, it feels like we're a proper professional club this year. We have our own training facilities, everything. We're going in the right direction with that.

"On the pitch, obviously the players and stuff we've brought in, experienced players, we've played at a high level and I think you can see it, especially the last few games, the quality we have throughout the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've put ourselves in a good position now. "That's where we want to be but we're still a long way away from it. The next few weeks are massive for us but we all have the belief in there that we can do something special this year.

"Tiernan's just constantly on to us about believing that we can achieve something special and I think everyone's mindset should be that. That's the way we've been the last few weeks. We just have to keep that going now. Literally just worry about game by game and don't really think too far ahead, just treat every game like it's a cup final. If you want to go and win a league, that's what you have to do. Sligo's our next one."