​ADAM O'Reilly admits everyone at Derry City Football Club has a shared ambition this season - to win the league title!

​The addition of defender Kevin Holt to a squad already brimming with talent and experience has given the Brandywell dressing room a real lift this week heading into Friday night's home clash with Waterford.

"It's great and good to have him in," said the Corkman. "He has bundles of experience as well and I think the squad we have now there's a lot of top players with a lot of quality in the team.

"He's a great addition. Now we can just gel as a team. The transfer window is closed now so everyone can see what each other's games are and we can build on that.

"We're all here for one reason and that's to win the league and win the cup," he stressed.

"Obviously we want to get back into Europe as well but I think with the players we have in there, I think things have changed in terms of the intensity and things like that.

"I think we showed a glimpse of that against Bohs were everyone ran their socks off.

"And I think there's a lot more to come throughout the season that we want to show the supporters."

Bohemians players converge on Derry City’s Adam O’Reilly. Photograph: George Sweeney

Tiernan Lynch is hoping Brandywell can be a fortress this season as Derry attempt to back up their 1-0 win over Bohs at the venue with another three points against Waterford.

A former Waterford player, O'Reilly knows that won't be an easy task despite a 100 per cent winning record against Keith Long's men last season - scoring nine goals without reply in those four meetings.

"Every season is different. We'll still be going into the game with confidence but the boys are just looking forward to getting back on the pitch.

"You need a good run going at the very start of the season," said the midfielder. "It sets things up for the season ahead.

"Waterford are a very good side. I've obviously been there before and know players that have been there and the staff and they will be raring to go as well so I'm looking forward to it."

O'Reilly was unhappy with his own individual performance against Shelbourne at Tolka Park but more than redeemed himself with an outstanding display against Bohemians at Brandywell.

Whether it was the new boots or the ploughed field of a pitch at Tolka, O'Reilly studied the 3-1 loss and was determined to put things right the following week.

"I think we needed a big reaction after the Shels game. We knew we weren't great in the game and we had a lot to fix. We implemented that in training during the week and then brought it into the game. I think it stood to us well and we won the game.

"I went back and watched the Shels game and obviously I was very disappointed because I just felt I wasn't involved in the game at all and just didn't affect it.

"I looked back at it and throughout the week I just wanted to fix things and I felt like I put things in the right place. I don't know what it was. I think it might've been the farmers field we played on," he laughed.

They're back on the 3G pitch at Brandywell this week and they've only one objective.

"I won't get too much into it but I think there's a bit of that [siege mentality] in all of us.

"Our thought process is probably different to other teams in the league but what we need to worry about is getting on the pitch and doing the work that we've been doing throughout the week. Our main objective is to win the game."