​An estimated 30,000 West Ham fans flocked to Prague for the UEFA Europa Conference League Final against Fiorentina on Wednesday night all desperate to get their hands on one of less than a measly 5,000 tickets allocated to the East London club's fanbase at the 19,000 capacity Fortuna Stadium.

Derry business owner Clifford's luck was certainly in and thanks to a lovely gesture from Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher and his former Ireland U21 teammate Conor Coventry, he was able to take a well positioned seat amongst the players' friends and families and watch David Moyes' side end 43 years of hurt.

A season ticket holder with Derry City, Clifford's bio on his Whatsapp states simply: 'patiently waiting for West Ham to win a cup' but as he made his way home from the Czech Republic yesterday morning, he told his wife that he can now 'die a happy man'.

Derry man and avid West Ham fan Martin Clifford pictured before the UEFA Europa Conference League Final in Prague.

"It was surreal, a fantastic experience," he beamed. "I've always said that to my wife Michaela and the waines: 'I'll die a happy man now I've seen West Ham win a cup'. A sad line eh?," he laughed. It was the Hammers' first piece of silverware since lifting the FA Cup in 1980 and their first European trophy since their famous 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup triumph.

Clifford (49) was just six years-old when West Ham captain Billy Bonds lifted the FA Cup at Wembley - the club's last major trophy - and he's been supporting the Claret and Blue since the late 80s.

He's also an avid supporter of his hometown club and will take his seat in the Mark Farren Stand behind the dugout tonight to watch Ruaidhri Higgins' troops take on Bohemians, the Candy Stripes also desperate for a win in their bid to bridge a 24 years gap since their last title.

And should his voice hold up after Wednesday night's roaring and chanting, he'll be lending his support to City's No.1 who he may owe a lifetime debt of gratitude to for getting his hands on one of the European golden tickets.

Martin Clifford pictured with fellow Derry men and West Ham fans, Richard and Ciaran Turner.

The father of three daughters, Lauren, Faith and Emily, who owns Mouldings Direct Ltd., located in Springtown Industrial Estate, actually sponsors Maher, Mark Connolly and Sadou Diallo and it's fair to say it's been money well spent!

"I've been a West Ham fan from around '87, I was in and around 10 or 11 years of age I started supporting them," he explained. "It's my first time seeing them win a cup. I've had a soft spot for them, I always liked the underdog. When you were running around school boys were supporting Liverpool, United, Chelsea or Celtic.

"I watched them in the cup one time and just got hooked on them with Billy Bonds, Paul Ince, Phil Parkes, Tony Gale - who was sitting a couple of seats away from me in the stand last night too."

He went to great lengths to ensure he was there when West Ham were back in a major European final and even last year he got his hands on tickets for the Europa League Final in Seville before selling them to Rangers fans when the Hammers were knocked out by Frankfurt in the semi-finals.

Martin Clifford's daughters and dog, Lottie donned the claret and blue of West Ham for Wednesday's final.

"I was at the home match against Frankfurt and paid over the odds for my ticket because it was a complete sell-out. I entered the UEFA ballot last year and got four tickets for the final in Seville but West Ham were knocked out."

It looked unlikely he would get to the Conference League final such was the phenomenal demand for tickets and with the 60,000 season ticket holders getting priority but then in stepped the Derry City keeper.

"I knew this year's final was in a small stadium, only 19,000 capacity and there's only 4,500 tickets going to West Ham so I thought there was no chance.

"So I entered four ballots, I got my wife to enter, my daughter, my brother and myself but I was unsuccessful in all and I had a couple of friends trying as well. I'm a season ticket holder with Derry City but I sponsor three of the players.

" So I get on fairly well with Brian. I messaged him before the semi-final and said 'Brian I see you're friends with Conor Coventry, one of the West Ham players who is out on loan at Rotherham. Is there any possibility that if I don't get sorted for a ticket could you ask him if there's any available, could I buy one or where could I get one, does he have any contacts?'

"So I was on one of those resale sites the week before last and they were looking for scandalous money but I thought 'it's once in a lifetime, I'll still go for it'. Brian then sent me Whatsapp on Sunday and asked for my email address because he was fairly sure he got me sorted with a ticket.

"Brian was away for a few days then on international duty in Bristol so it was a bit of a waiting game. When he got back he told me he was chatting to Conor Coventry who got me sorted, I checked my junk folder then on the Friday and there it was sitting, one ticket ready for download. I couldn't believe it.

"I was getting slagged last week when I was saying to ones I was in with the players' families. They were calling me the Derry 'Knolsey' - the Hammers fan who earned legendary status among fellow fans for his bravery when attacked by AZ Alkmaar thugs after the semi-final in Holland.

"You had (Manuel) Lanzini's family sitting right behind me. (Alphonse) Areola the goalkeeper, his family were sitting in front of me and Declan Rice's friend was sitting next to me on the right side. Carlton Cole and Tony Gale were there so the seats were absolutely fantastic and it was an unreal atmosphere.

"I was chatting to a boy in front of me who was from Sligo and he paid £2,500 for his ticket to get in. The demand was phenomenal.

"There was some roaring and chanting, it’s been a long time coming. My phone hasn't stopped, it was bloody unreal.

"I can't thank Brian enough. He's a top lad. When he came to Derry I told him to let me know if there's anything he needs. He messaged me a few months back because he knows I take my two nephews to the matches, I bought them season tickets which are front row right behind the Derry bench.

"He asked me if they could come out with him for the President's Cup final as mascots so that's the measure of the man."