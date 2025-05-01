Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​TIERNAN Lynch reckons anyone at Derry City Football Club struggling for motivation ahead of a crunch Brandywell double header is 'at the wrong club'.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Brandywell boss views the visit of champions Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic to Foyleside as 'a real opportunity' for his players to 'prove themselves' against two of the expected title protagonists.

Of course Derry are just three points behind the current leaders Drogheda and victory over Shels would see them leapfrog Damien Duff's troops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a huge incentive but bouncing back from an 'unacceptable' 2-1 defeat to Waterford is the main driving force for Lynch and his squad.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch. Photograph: George Sweeney

And he's challenged his players to provide a response that will ‘put it right’.

"They just keep getting bigger and bigger but that's what we want,” he said. “We've got a point to prove now to ourselves.

"We felt we let ourselves down on Friday night and let the fans down. It was a below-par performance we can't shy away from. We have to take it squarely on the chin and try to put it right."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In many respects it’s the perfect double header for his team to make amends and make a statement.

Liam Boyce heads past Waterford keeper Stephen McMullan. Photo: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

"I think if we're going to find ourselves at any stage this week or on Monday night trying to motivate people then they're at the wrong club and they're not right for where we want to be and where we want to go," said the City boss.

"I don’t think it gets any better than this and you have to grab these situations with both hands. It's a real opportunity.

"You'd expect a full house for both games, great opposition and both teams doing really well and it's a chance to go and prove yourself and that's what every player should want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Consistency' was the word of the day at the Owenbeg press conference on Wednesday and Lynch is desperate to find a formula which could see his team string together more than two successive wins and build momentum during this three match week.

"I think that's probably been the disappointing thing for us is that we can't get that run of consistency. "Although I think a lot of teams in the league are probably scratching their heads and saying the same thing.

"It shows the quality in the league from top to bottom where they're all taking points off each other. I think the team that finds the consistency first will be the ones that probably move away," he predicted.

"Great credit to the league and everyone involved in the league, it's definitely one of those where two wins and you can be in a completely different position. Two losses and you could be in a completely different position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From our end we can only control ourselves. We need to be better in certain areas. That word consistency keeps jumping out."

Lynch was being labelled a 'tinkerman' as he continually rotated his playing squad during the opening 10 weeks of the season. After sticking with the same starting eleven for the three games last week which included long treks to Galway and Waterford, Lynch's decision not to freshen up his team was again questioned.

"It's probably one of those situations in football where you're getting criticism anyway so if you don't change it and you win it's the best decision ever. If you don't change it and you lose then it was the most stupid thing anybody could've done.

"That's part and parcel. It would've been nice to change it but we are where we are and decided to go with what we went with and it didn't work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't sit here and pretend I have all the answers and get everything right. I'll probably make as many mistakes as the players on the pitch.

"The big thing from our end is that there's no blame game in this. It's all about trying to find ways to get better. How to find ways to improve and how do we find that level of consistency that will give us a run of games that will hopefully last more than two."

Lynch believes his squad has evolved significantly since that chastening opening day loss in Tolka Park and while he knows they're not yet the finished article he's expecting a much more competitive match on Friday night.

"It would be nice to keep the lights on for the full 90 plus minutes," he laughed, referencing the controversial delay due to floodlight failure in Dublin. "Listen, it was our first game. I definitely would hope and pray we've improved since then. It's a game we're actually really looking forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a good challenge for us and a good opportunity to measure where we are compared to the first game of the season."From our end it was a matter of getting to know each other. That was our first competitive game.

"It was difficult to get top preseason games. So it was probably the first time we had been together. Albeit the result didn't go our way, there were certain things in that game which gave you glimpses of what was to come. I'm still of that mindset.

"I think we're just getting glimpses right now. I think we need to get more consistency in what we do. We need to control games better than what we're doing right now.

"The obvious one is we have to stop conceding some of the goals we're conceding.”