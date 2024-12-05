The mint new design was expertly kept under lock and key by the club's dedicated Merchandise Committee for several months and it's fair to share the latest collaboration with O'Neills has gone down a treat. Check out these photos from Kevin Morrison and let us know what you think.

With the club having a retail presence in Foyleside Shopping Centre during the festive period - the doors opening up in the fantastic new pop-up shop earlier this morning [Thursday] - the new kit will certainly be a popular Christmas present for City fans with plenty more stocking fillers available for sale.

The shirt features a fresh green colourway and a button collar, a new look for days on the road. There is also an alternate keeper shirt to go with the away shirt.

City boss Tiernan Lynch, Mark Connolly, Michael Duffy, Shannon Dunne and Arlo Doherty were on hand at the launch in O'Neills last night and appeared to be delighted with the new design.

Here's what they said:

Tiernan Lynch: "I absolutely love it. I think the green is very different. It's fresh and new and hopefully that's what we'll be bringing into the club that little bit of freshness. A little bit of newness and hopefully they both go hand in hand."

Arlo Doherty: "It's a very nice kit. I've never really seen many purple kits before but it's nice. I like the fit, I like the design. Obviously it's my first Derry kit so I like it a lot. Fingers crossed I get some good luck in this kit so let's see what happens."

Mark Connolly: "I really like it. I think it's a bit different. I like the colour. Hopefully the Derry fans like it. Big Arlo is in the purple one, the goalkeeper one which is nice too. They always used to say, look good, feel good, play good. It's a nice fit, not too tight. The least of my worries is the fashion side of it but I really do like it. I think it's nice."

Michael Duffy: "The kit's nice, it's different. Lime green and I think all the fans will love it. As I said it's a bit different but I like it as well."

Sean Barrett [CEO]: "I'd like to thank the merchandise committee who have been fabulous over the last couple of years. From where we were six or seven years ago to where we are now is incredible. It's just exploded over the last couple of years."

Gary Carey [Area Manager for O'Neills Sportswear in Northern Ireland]: "It's a real pleasure particularly coming to Derry. All the people in Derry want is for their team to play well and be successful. The amount of Derry City products and jerseys you see when you're in Derry is a real privilege and an honour. I have a small part in that and even though I'm not a Derry man it still makes me feel very proud. When I come to Derry I try to meet with people from the merchandise team and in particular Ciaran.

"We don't always agree but we get there in the end. The one thing we do agree on is we want the Derry product to be the best. We want it to look good. We want it to feel good and we want that for all the fans, players and management. A lot of work has gone into it. We like it and we hope you all like it too."

John Murphy [ONeills]: "It's been a very successful partnership with this amazing club and it keeps going from strength to strength."

Derry City's new merchandise shop in Foyleside will be fully stocked with the new 2025 Away Shirt and Alternate Keeper Shirt. The majority of stock will be in store, so if we are sold out online we will likely have stock in store.

In addition, they will be stocking a full range of O'Neills playing, leisure and training wear. The shop will also have a range of gifts such as mugs, mini football, flags, teddy bears and other items that you can't get anywhere else.

1 . Getting Shirty Michael Duffy poses for a photograph with these young Derry City fans at the launch of the new kit in O'Neills. Photo: KM Photo Sales

2 . Getting Shirty This young Derry fan gets her photograph taken beside Michael Duffy and Mark Connolly at the launch of the new away kit. Photo: KM Photo Sales

3 . Getting Shirty Derry City CEO Sean Barrett addresses the attendance at the official launch of the club's new away kit at O'Neills. Photo: KEVIN MORRISON Photo Sales