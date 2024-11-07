On Sunday, upwards of 25,000 Derry City supporters will descend on Dublin, hoping to cheer the Candy Stripes on to a second FAI Cup victory in three years.

And to help make the day as enjoyable as possible, we’ve compiled an ‘all you need to know’ for your trip including how to get there, where to eat and drink and how to access the stadium on Sunday!

TICKET ALLOCATIONS & STADIUM ACCESS

• Derry City have been allocated the South End of AVIVA Stadium.

Plan your perfect cup final day with our guide to Sunday's FAI Cup final in Dublin! (Photo: Kevin Morrison)

• Access information will be displayed on all match tickets.

APPROACHING THE STADIUM | VEHICLE PARKING

• All buses carrying Derry City supporters should approach the stadium from the M50 and come off at junction 13.

• Buses can drop off spectators at the junction of Lansdowne Road and Northumberland Road.

• Buses can then avail of parking on the Stillorgan Road at UCD Campus.

• Spectators can progress to their stadium location via the Orange, Green, Purple & Blue Routes.

• Post Match | buses can stage on Northumberland Road.

• Buses carrying Derry City supporters will NOT be permitted to park at the South Bank Road parking area.

Trains

• Derry City supporters travelling on the ‘special train’ should disembark at Connolly Station and take the DART to Lansdowne Road.

• Post-Match | Derry City supporters should take the DART from Lansdowne Road station to Connolly Station.

Private Cars

• There are NO specific parking areas for private cars | parking will be on street in legal parking spaces.

• It is advised to park on the South side of the stadium environs making it easier to access the correct route for the South end of the stadium.

SOCIALISING | PRE-MATCH

• All Derry City supporters who are socialising pre-match are advised to do so in bars & restaurants close to the routes at the Landsdown Road Area - Northumberland Road Area.

Bars include: The Horseshow House | Ballsbridge

The Bridge | Ballsbridge

The Merrion Inn | Ballsbridge

Paddy Cullens | Ballsbridge

Mary Macs | Ballsbridge

Crowes | Ballsbridge

Searsons | Upper Baggot Street

The Waterloo | Upper Baggot Street

Lansdowne Hotel | Baggot Street

ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION

• It should be noted that consuming alcohol in public areas is not permitted.

• Stadium bars will be open from 1.30pm.

PYROTECHNICS

• It is against the law to ignite any kind of pyrotechnic and all authorities will adapt a zero tolerance approach to any person in possession of or who ignites pyrotechnics either inside or outside the stadium.

• Any spectator who is caught trying smuggle any kind of pyrotechnic into the stadium will be refused entry to the game.

• Searching procedures will be in place upon arrival to the stadium.

GROUND REGULATIONS

The following are some of the Ground Regulations which all spectators need to be aware of:

• All persons seeking entry to the Cup Final acknowledge and agree to Aviva Stadium’s and the Football Associations right to search any person entering the stadium and to refuse entry to or eject from the Stadium any person refusing to submit to such a search.

• Children under 14 are admitted to the stadium provided they are accompanied by an adult, who shall be 18 years or over and will control and supervise those children at all times. Supervisors of groups are responsible and accountable for all members of the group.

• Fireworks, smoke canisters, vuvuzelas, bottles, knives, glasses, cans, flag poles, banners, laser devices, dangerous or hazardous items and other similar articles or containers, including anything which could or might be used as a weapon, are not permitted within the ground and any person in possession of such an article or container may be refused entry.

• Umbrellas are not permitted to be used within Aviva Stadium. Prams/Strollers are not permitted within Aviva Stadium. No bags (with the exception of small handbags) will be allowed into the stadium. Handbags will be subject to search.

• The use of threatening behaviour, foul or abusive language and the utterance of racial, homophobic or discriminatory abuse, chanting or harassment are strictly prohibited and may result in arrest and/or ejection from the Stadium.

• Under no circumstances is it permitted to throw any object onto the pitch. Unauthorised persons are not permitted to enter onto the field of play and shall be ejected.

• The obstruction of gangways, access ways, exits and entrances, stairways and like places is strictly forbidden.

• The stadium is a no smoking environment. Smoking, including the use of e-cigarettes and nicotine vaporisers, is not permitted in any part of the Stadium. Dedicated locations adjacent to the stadium for smoking and the use of e-cigarettes and vaporisers have been identified for event day use, these are the only locations where this activity is permitted.

• Spectators are not permitted to bring alcohol into the stadium. Persons who are, or appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs may be removed or refused entry.

• A CCTV system is in operation throughout the stadium. Images are monitored and recorded to prevent, detect or investigate crime and for public safety.

• By entering the Stadium, all persons acknowledge that photographic images and/or video recordings and/or stills taken from those video recordings may be taken of them and may also be used by Aviva Stadium or the organising body for marketing or promotional purposes. Entry into the Stadium is confirmation that all persons have consented to such use of their image.

• At all times whilst present in the Stadium, persons must comply with any and all instructions and directions of any steward or officer of Aviva Stadium or the Controlling Body, any Garda or any officer of any other safety service.