Whirlwind week for Liam Mullan who signs first pro deal for Derry City

Teenager Liam Mullan signed his first professional deal with Derry City this week. Photograph by Photo: Event Images & Video

It's been a whirlwind few days for the former Maiden City youngster who has made a significant impression on City coaches since catching the eye during trials last summer and Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins believes he is 'the type of footballer who could have a bright future ahead of him.'

Mullan becomes the fourth Academy prospect to earn a full-time professional deal in recent days following in the footsteps of Caoimhin Porter, Orrin McLaughlin and Daithi McCallion.

He was 'delighted' to sign his first contract and Higgins insists the teenager has a real opportunity to push on.

"I first saw Liam when he came in for training during the school holidays last year and he instantly impressed me," said the City supremo. "He's a modern day midfield player and is the type of footballer who could have a bright future ahead of him if he continues to work hard.

"A lot of credit goes to Maiden City who have played a massive part in Liam's development to date. That credit of course also extends to our excellent Academy coaches who have helped him further his career."

The player himself said he was thrilled to have landed a contract.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign my first professional contract at Derry City. I have really enjoyed my involvement so far and it is a brilliant experience to be training and playing with some of the best players in Ireland.

"This contract now means that I can really focus on my football for the next few years at least.

"The experience of playing for the under-19's has been very valuable so far. The under-19 league has a lot of quality players at national level and the Ulster Senior League is obviously full of senior men's players which helps you get used to the physical side of the game."