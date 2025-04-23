Danny Mullen made it three goals in two games as Derry City defeated Sligo Rovers. Photograph: George Sweeney

Airtricity League, Premier Division

Derry City 3, Sligo Rovers 0

DANNY Mullen bagged a brace against basement side Sligo Rovers as a resurgent Derry City moved to within three points of the top of the table.

The Scotsman made it three goals in two games with a brace either side of Gavin Whyte's coolly taken goal which made it a comfortable night on Foyleside for the home side. It was the first time since September 2023 that Derry had scored three goals in successive matches!

The comprehensive victory, arguably the Candystripes' best performance of the season to date, was the second win on the trot for Tiernan Lynch's troops who will be seeking nine points from nine when they travel to Waterford on Friday. As for Sligo, the Bit O'Red remain rooted to the bottom of the table after their second loss to Derry this season.

Lynch watched from the stands as he served his suspension for a red card issued during the 3-2 victory over Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park on Good Friday. The Belfast man named an unchanged side for the first time in his first 11 games as the Derry boss, despite the return of Liam Boyce and Adam O'Reilly from suspension, went with the same 11 that won on Friday with the returning duo on the bench.

John Russell also named the same starting 11 from the team which thumped Waterford 4-0 at the weekend but with Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson watching on, Derry made a slick start in the pouring rain.

When Michael Duffy slipped in Robbie Benson, the Meath man crossed towards Whyte but his first time strike was deflected into the air by John Mahon and Sam Sargeant claimed it. Sam Todd then fired a dipping shot on the volley just wide of the mark moments later.

Sligo settled and on eight minutes Owen Elding did brilliantly to work his way across the edge of the Derry penalty area before his strike skimmed off the surface and went the wrong side of the post as Brian Maher scrambled to cover his goalmouth.

At the other end, Duffy picked out the run of Whyte who arrived from deep into the penalty area but his side footed effort from 10 yards was gathered safely into the hands of Sargeant.

Derry broke the deadlock on 14 minutes when Whyte's strike from 12 yards was blocked by McElroy and Mullen reacted quickest as he tucked the rebound into the net from close range.

There were suspicions of handball from the Scotsman before he applied his finish and the Sligo players raced towards referee Marc Lynch to protest, but were waved away by the official.

The home side were ramping up the pressure and when Todd found Duffy's run in behind Conor Reynolds, the winger turned back on his left foot and his shot from a tight angle was turned behind for a corner.

Derry doubled their lead on 26 minutes with a superb individual goal as Whyte out-paced Jake Doyle-Hayes from deep inside the Sligo half, racing 40 yards towards goal and calmly slotting past Sargeant for 2-0.

Jad Hakiki tried his luck from 25 yards with a blistering strike which sailed just wide of the target with the last action of the half but the Candy Stripes were well worth their interval lead.

Just 56 seconds into the second half Derry stretched their lead to 3-0 when Dom Thomas' inswinging corner kick was headed in at the near post by Mullen for his second of the match.

Duffy came so close to getting on the scoresheet with a powerful strike from outside the box but it sailed narrowly wide. The Derry winger was in behind the Sligo defence once again on 65 minutes but this time Sargeant denied him at his near post with a smart save to turn it behind.

Liam Boyce's snapshot from close range was saved by Sargeant on 80 minutes but the former Hearts striker was causing problems late on for the Sligo defence.

Moments later fellow sub Sean Patton did well to cross low into the six yard box but Boyce blazed over the crossbar at full stretch. It was academic, the points were in the bag and Derry appear to be gathering pace.

DERRY CITY: B Maher; R Boyce (H Cann 74), M Connolly, K Holt, S Todd; D Thomas, C Winchester, R Benson (L Boyce 64), M. Duffy (P McMullan 81); G Whyte (A O'Reilly 64); D Mullen (S Patton 74).

SLIGO ROVERS: S. Sargeant; C Reynolds (Patton 61), J Mahon, G McElroy, R Hutchinson; W Fitzgerald (O Van Hattum 84), R. Manning (Mallon 60), J Hakiki (M Wolfe 60), J Doyle-Hayes, O Elding; C Kavanagh (F Lomboto 60).

Referee: Marc Lynch (Galway).

Attendance: 3282