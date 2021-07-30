Will Fitzgerald tips Bastien Hery to become fans' favourite at Derry City

The winger knows Hery better than most having played alongside him at both Limerick and Waterford and he’s confident the talented French-born midfielder, who was named in the PFAI Team of the Year in 2018, will soon become a fans’ favourite at Brandywell should he play to his potential.

“I think we all remember the moments he gave us at Limerick and Waterford and some of the performances he put in which he deservedly got recognition for,” said Fitzgerald.

“I was just as surprised as anyone else when I found out he signed here but when I did I was absolutely delighted because he just adds another dimension to the team. He’s a very powerful athlete, very creative and he’s only going to help us, moving forward.

“I think with Bastien as well, he’s someone with a point to prove. He’s going to go out and try and prove it! When I found out he signed I sent him a text saying he’s got to stop following me around at this stage, from Limerick to Waterford and now to Derry. It’s getting a bit concerning at the minute,” he laughed. “So I got a good laugh out of him. I’m just delighted to have him sign as I’m sure Ruaidhri is and all the fans should be too.

“No one is doubting Bastien’s ability. We know what he can do. We’ve seen it in the past. It’s just about getting the best out of him and I’m sure Ruaidhri will.

“Bastien is a great personality to have around the dressing room. He’s been a fans’ favourite at most of the clubs he’s been at and I’ve seen how the fans have taken to him at Waterford and Limerick.

“I’m sure the Derry fans will take to him as well, especially with more fans getting into the Brandywell. He will become a real fans’ favourite and will give the whole team a boost along with the new signings from the last few weeks. When you need a player to unlock a door, Bastien is a player you can give the ball to and be confident he can do that.”

Fitzgerald reckons Derry boss Higgins has overseen the type of transfer window which has the potential to see the club mount a charge up the table with Jamie McGonigle, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and now Hery bolstering the attacking options.

The new signings have injected optimism into the group and Fitzgerald can’t wait to see how they blend together ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Longford Town.

Derry are currently six points off the pace in the race for a top four spot but victory over the Midlanders would see them leapfrog Dundalk into sixth and it’s an incentive not lost on the players.

“That is an incentive and when you have that opportunity you have to go out there and take it and let the other results happen by themselves.