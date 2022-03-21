Will Patching hails Derry City's fighting spirit and team 'identity'

Will Patching jumps for joy in front of the Derry City supporters at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium after scoring his late winner against St Pat's. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

The former Manchester City Academy playmaker netted a brace against last year’s FAI Cup champions, St Patrick’s Athletic, on Friday to send Derry top of the table ahead of the two week international break.

It represents Derry’s best start to a season since 2009 as they remain unbeaten on 14 points from the opening six matches and two points ahead of their nearest challengers, Sligo Rovers.

This season alone, the Candy Stripes have earned SIX points from stoppage time goals and that impressive tally against two of the favourites for the league title, Shamrock Rovers and St Pat’s.

Will Patching celebrates his opening goal against St Pat's along with Cameron McJannet and Danny Lafferty. Photo by Kevin Moore.

That’s not to mention the opening day of the campaign at Oriel Park when they twice came from behind to earn a credible point against Dundalk thanks to an 80th minute Jamie McGonigle equaliser.

With star signings Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney and Mattie Smith injured, Patching stepped up on Friday and delivered stunning strikes in either half, including a 93rd minute bullet to win the match in front his parents and girlfriend who arrived on Foyleside from England.

It took the dead-ball specialist’s tally to nine from his two spells in a Derry shirt, his third of the season but the double was his only two from open play so far, a particularly pleasing statistic for the Englishman. The Saints’ defence allowed Patching space to roam for his first after just four minutes and it was the player’s favourite of the two.

“I just found myself in a bit of space so I looked up and took the shot,” he smiled. “It’s my first goal from open play for the club as well. I scored a few penalties and free kicks last season but to get two in open play was good, I just need to keep getting in goalscoring positions.

“The past few games I’ve tried to play higher up the pitch and get in more goalscoring positions. I’ll keep trying to do that add keep trying to put them away.”

Patching’s second goal in stoppage time sent the large Brandywell support into a frenzy, something he was delighted about.

“It was bouncing out and I was thinking about whether or not to volley it but I took a touch, set myself and didn’t aim, I just smashed it and thankfully it went through the gap and in. It was a great feeling.”

Once again Higgins’ troops showed that never-say-die attitude and tenacity which has become a valuable trait of this new-look City side.

“I think that’s in our identity, to keep going until the end,” said Patching. “We’re all about character. That’s what we’ve shown again against St Pat’s and we’ll keep showing that,” he promised.

“It was a great atmosphere. The fans have been great all season so I was happy to repay them. The place was absolutely bouncing. The fans have been class from the first game of the season. It’s good to have my mum and dad and girlfriend over the game as well and thankfully I helped the team to the three points.”

It was a significant contribution from the ex-Dundalk man who believes the team are growing in confidence, especially with a number of marquee signings still to return

The fact the Brandywell outfit are churning out big results despite a difficult run of fixtures bodes well and Patching reckons the best is yet to come.

“I think we have a lot more still to come,” he said. “There’s exciting times ahead. We are growing in confidence. Hopefully in the next few games we keep playing how we’re playing, showing our quality and try and dominant teams and get results.”