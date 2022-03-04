'Outstanding' Will Patching has no ceiling and can be 'whatever he wants' - says Ruaidhri Higgins

Will Patching has been in fine form so far this season for Derry City.

The former Manchester City youth has already got off the mark with a penalty in the 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers at Brandywell last weekend and has been instrumental in Derry's impressive start to the season.

During his six month loan spell last season, the stylish playmaker netted six goals and chipped in with six assist in just 16 games and has started the 2022 campaign in similar fashion.

Higgins is delighted to have the Manchester native at the club and expects him to get even better as the season progresses.

Ahead of tonight's trip to Shelbourne, Damien Duffy claimed his team boasts some of the best midfield talents in the country in J.J. Luney, Aodh Dervin and Mark Coyle.

However, his Derry City counterpart is quite happy with his own midfield, pointing to the unlimited talent of Patching, whom he believes has the potential to ‘be whatever he wants’.

“He (Duff) obviously rates them highly but I’m very happy with the players we have as well," said Higgins. "I hear people raving about Will Patching’s performance against Shamrock Rovers, I honestly believe he’s an outstanding footballer.

“It’s up to us as coaching staff that he fulfils his potential because if he does then I don’t think he has a ceiling.

“He’s 6ft 1’, moves really well, passes it off both feet great, has great set play delivery, can score a goal and he’s now grasping how important the other side of the game is. I think he can become an even more rounded midfield player and I wouldn’t put a ceiling on where he could get to.

“He’s at a brilliant age and we’re delighted to have him here. I think if he stays focussed and fit then he can have an exceptional season for us.

“There’s not much he can’t do. I think he can become a leader as well and develop his leadership qualities.