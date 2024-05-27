Will Patching celebrates his equalising goal from the penalty spot against Sligo Rovers. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

​WILL Patching explained why he took the ball off striker Pat Hoban and assumed responsibility for the late penalty which earned a point against Sligo Rovers at Brandywell on Friday night.

​The midfielder insists there's no designated penalty kick taker at the club but with the Englishman enjoying success from the spot so far this season, he took control of the situation and fired past Ed McGinty in the 83rd minute.

Initially City's top scorer Hoban grabbed the ball when Paul McMullan was brought crashing down inside the penalty area by Reece Hutchinson with Derry trailing 2-1. However, after a brief discussion between the pair, Patching placed the ball on the spot and clinched a precious point.

"I wouldn't say we have a designated penalty taker really," explained Patching afterwards. "Myself and Pat can both take them. We just discuss it on the pitch at the time. It was the same against Waterford.

Sligo Rovers keeper Ed McGinty watches on as Will Patching's penalty nestles in the net.

"I've been putting them in the back of the net recently so I think that's why he's - not letting me have them . . . but I think he's alright with it at the minute because I'm putting them away so we'll see when I miss one," he smiled.

It was a confidently struck penalty which moved Derry one point further clear of third placed Shamrock Rovers but Patching and his teammates were frustrated with the result given their dominance in the final stages.

"That second half it was just wave after wave of attacks. It was such a simple mistake to make which let the back in the game so definitely it feels like it was two points dropped.

"We had momentum with the subs we made and with the players we brought on. So it was a game of two halves really and those are the games we have to take all points from if we’re to go on and do things in the league. There's still stuff to learn from us.

"That's why it's frustrating for us at the same time. To think if we could do that in the first half we could be a few up by half-time but we still have a lot to learn. We have a lot of experienced players in the team but still have a lot to learn."

While Shelbourne increased their lead at the top to six points, it was hardly a disaster for Derry who remain in the hunt for the title.