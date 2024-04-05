Goalscorer Danny Mullen in action against Dundalk at Brandywell as Derry City returned to winning ways. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

WILL Patching's piledriver was the pick of the bunch as Derry City put bottom of the table Dundalk to the sword at Brandywell.

Ruaidhrí Higgins' side clinched a first win in four attempts to move back into second spot in the table as the ex-Dundalk assistant boss cranked up the pressure on his former teammate, Stephen O'Donnell.

Dundalk remain rooted to the foot of the table and without a win in eight games after the first series of league fixtures.

Adam O'Reilly's first goal in 11 months got the ball rolling for the Candystripes on the half hour mark as his close range strike which deflected past Ross Munro.

Just 60 seconds into the second half Patching rifled a long distance strike into the top corner of the Dundalk net to double Derry's lead in emphatic style.

The former Dundalk man is Derry's highest scorer under Higgins with 29 goals and the Foylesiders have never lost a match when he's been on the scoresheet!

And that impressive record was kept intact as the home side netted two further goals in the space of seven minutes,

Danny Mullen's powerful left-footed strike gave Munroe no chance on 58 minutes and another ex-Lilywhite, Michael Duffy's deflected effort from the edge of the box nestled into the net to inflict further misery on O'Donnell's troops.

Ryan O'Kane poked the ball past Brian Maher on 75 minutes but it was merely a consolation strike for the visitors

Higgins had made two changes from Monday night's scoreless draw at Tolka Park as Mullen replaced ex-Dundalk hitman Pat Hoban who missed out in facing his former club due to a groin injury.

Another ex Lilywhite, Daniel Kelly was handed a start against the team he made 156 appearances for as he came in at the expense of defender Shane McEleney.

Meanwhile Dundalk made three changes from Monday night's 0-0 draw with Drogheda with the suspended Archie Davies, James Gullan and Samuel Durrant missing out. In came Daryl Horgan, Robert Mahon and Zak Bradshaw.

Both teams cancelled each other out in the opening stages with neither team registering a shot on target up until the eventual breakthrough.

Derry fans, who watched their side struggle in front of the posts in their last three outings, were getting restless until Corkman O'Reilly pounced for his first goal of the season - his second for the club in 42 appearances!

Paul McMullan did brilliantly on the right wing and crossed low into the box. Dundalk failed to clear and it eventually fell to O'Reilly who made the run from midfield and his shot deflected past Ross Munro from eight yards.

That settled any nerves for the home side but there was little goalmouth action for the remainder of the half.

Derry didn't need long to double their advantage in the second half - just 60 seconds in fact and it was a stunning strike from Patching against his former club.

McMullan laid it back to the Englishman on the edge of the penalty area and he drilled the ball into top corner giving Munro no chance.

Derry had never previously lost a game when Patching was on the scoresheet and it was a much improved display at the start of the second half from the Candystripes.

Scottish winger McMullan raced towards goal but his low strike was turned around the post by Munro at full stretch before Duffy fired narrowly over with a blistering effort moments later.

Derry increased their lead on 58 minutes when Scottish striker Mullen skipped past his man and fired ferociously into the far corner for his third goal of the season.

It went from bad to worse for the struggling Co. Louth men as another ex-Dundalk man came back to haunt them. Duffy latched onto the ball on the edge of the box and his left footed strike took a deflection off Daryl Horgan and nestled into the net.

O'Kane gave Dundalk a glimmer of hope on 75 minutes when he chased a ball over the top and poked it past the helpless Brian Maher.

It proved a consolation goal for the visitors as Derry moved to within six points of leaders Shelbourne.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Coll; Kelly (Dummigan 59), O'Reilly, Patching (McEneff 71), Duffy (Doherty 71); McMullan; Mullen (Patton 84); Subs Not Used - Ryan, Harkin, McEleney, Todd, McGinty.

Dundalk: Munro; Mountney (Muller 67), Johnson, Animasahun, Benson (Gullan 51); Oostenbrink (Doyle 60), Bradshaw; Horgan, O'Kane, High (Keane 67); Mahon (Durrant 60); Subs Not Used - Shelvey, Boyle, Mulligan,, Keogh.