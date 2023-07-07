Derry City 2(McGonigle 30, Patching 94 pen)Sligo Rovers 1(Lafferty 41)

WILL PATCHING's 94th minute penalty against Sligo Rovers injected new life into Derry City's title challenge as they moved to within four points of leader Shamrock Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Englishman came off the bench after a long injury lay-off and decided this action-packed match at Brandywell with a clinical spotkick into the corner after Cian Kavanagh was fouled by Nando Pijnaker.

New signing Paul McMullan congratulates Derry City scorer Jamie McGonigle. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry looked to have missed their chance to close in on Rovers who were held by Drogheda, when Ben Doherty's 82nd minute penalty was saved by Luke McNicholas.

The Candy Stripes who had previously won just once in their last seven matches had taken a deserved lead on the half hour mark as Jamie McGonigle finished superbly after a lovely pass from Brandon Kavanagh.

Sligo levelled four minutes from the interval through Derry man Danny Lafferty who fired into the corner.Derry felt aggrieved when Doherty was brought crashing down on the edge of the penalty area by Pijnaker who was the last man but referee Neil Doyle flashed yellow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry were pushing for the winner late in the second half and looked like they would have to settle for a point until Patching clinched a precious victory.With Pat's also slipping up drawing with Cork City at Richmond Park, it was the perfect night for Derry ahead of their European trip to the Faroe Islands next week.

Ruaidhri Higgins was spoiled for choice in terms of his team selection and he named a strong bench with skipper Patrick McEleney and Will Patching returning from long term injuries. Michael Duffy returned from an ankle injury for his first start in four weeks to add some urgency to a misfiring frontline with Derry hoping to end a frustrating run of form.McMullan, fresh from his move from Dundee, was handed his debut on the right wing while fellow new signing Danny Mullen received his international clearance and started the game on the bench.McMullan was one of three changes from the team which drew 1-1 with Shelbourne on their last outing at Tolka Park, replacing the suspended Adam O'Reilly while Duffy and Mark Connolly came in for Shane McEleney and Jordan McEneff.

Sligo, who ended a four match losing streak with victory over Bohemians last weekend, made just the one change with Stefan Radosavlijevic replacing the suspended Kailin Barlow.Radosavljevic fired wide of the post with a free kick from 25 yards early on while the in-form Ben Doherty narrowly missed the target with a shot from the edge of the area on eight minutes.

Radosavljevic did well on the left wing after a quick Sligo attack to cut inside and he curled a right footed effort just past the far post on 22 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McMullan was proving a real threat on the right wing with his willingness to take his man. When he got past ex-Derry left-back Danny Lafferty on 28 minutes, he clipped a lovely ball towards the back post where McGonigle headed harmlessly over the bar.The striker made amends on the half hour mark when Brandon Kavanagh broke from midfield and found his run with a sublime throughball and McGonigle clinically found the net for his third goal of the season.Derry had their tails up and when Duffy raced down the left wing, he drifted towards the near post and his powerful strike needed to be turned behind by the outstretched hand of Luke McNicholas.Sligo were back on terms four minutes before the break after a beautiful turn and pass from Niall Morahan in the middle of the pitch which sent Lafferty scampering clear on the left wing unopposed. The ex-Candy Stripes drove towards goal and fired a low strike to the right of Maher and into the corner for his second of the campaign.There was controversy in first half stoppage time when Sligo's last defender, Pijnaker brought Doherty crashing to the ground on the edge of the box. Referee, Mr Doyle awarded the free-kick but brandished a yellow much to the dismay of the City players and an irate Higgins made his feelings clear to the fourth official.Doherty stepped up to take the free-kick which appeared destined for the top corner but McNicholas produced a neat save to turn it behind for a corner as the teams went into the break on level terms.Derry introduced newboy Mullen from the bench just after the hour mark alongside Patching who returned after a lengthy lay-off with a knee injury. Skipper Patrick McEleney didn't have long to follow as he returned after his Achilles issue in another attacking substitution from the home lot.Patching came so close to restoring Derry's lead on 71 minutes as he ran into space and tried his luck with a drilled effort from 25 yards which flashed past the post.Three minutes later the ball fell to Patching to the right of the penalty box and he switched it onto his left foot before firing narrowly over.Will Fitzgerald did brilliantly to throw his body in the way to block Doherty's volley from 18 yards as Derry pressed for the winner.Duffy laid the ball out to Doherty in space on the left and his first time strike with the left foot struck the foot of the post.There was further drama to come and Doherty was again in the thick of it as his strike was handled by Mahon on 82 minutes.

The referee pointed to the spot but Doherty's spotkick was saved well by McNicholas who guessed correctly, diving smartly to his left. The rebound fell to Doherty who headed towards the corner but again he was denied by the Sligo keeper.Patching's curling strike from 20 yards took a deflection and went wide of the far post as Sligo were camped in their own half.Five minutes of added time were signalled and with 60 seconds remaining substitute Cian Kavanagh was brought down just inside the penalty area by a clumsy tackle from Piknaker.Once more Mr Doyle pointed to the spot and this time Patching dispatched it clinically into the corner to hand City three valuable points.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Connolly (S. McEleney 85), McJannet, Doherty; McMullan, Diallo (P. McEleney 68), Dummigan (C. Kavanagh 85), Kavanagh (Patching 64), Duffy; McGonigle (Mullen 64); Subs Not Used - Ryan, Coll, McEneff, Patton.Sligo Rovers: McNicholas, Brannefalk, Radosavljevic (Campbell 93), Pijnaker, Lafferty (Cawley 67); Bolger (Browning 78), Morahan, Liivak; Mahon, Mata, Fitzgerald; Subs Not Used - Brush, Walsh, Kelly, Campbell, Reynolds, Elding, McElroy. Referee: Mr Neil Doyle (Dublin).

--