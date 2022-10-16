The Derry boss has won it twice as a player but claims leading the Foylesiders to victory over Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium next month would top the lot in his first full season in management.

It would end a 10 year wait for the FAI's blue riband trophy but with Derry still in the haunt for a first league and cup 'double' since 1997, Higgins could well write himself into the club's history books.

Shamrock Rovers dropped points in a 1-1 draw against 10 man Drogheda United just hours after the Brandywell men booked their first FAI Cup showpiece since 2014 with a 2-1 win over Treaty United to renew hopes of pipping the stuttering Dubliners to the 'Holy Grail'.

The Candy Stripes trail Rovers by six points but Rovers play host to in-form St Pat's on Friday night while Derry entertain cup final opponents Shels before playing their game in hand against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds next Monday night.

Should Derry win their next two, the trip to take on Rovers in the penultimate match of the league season could very well decide the destination of the title.

So while thoughts of skipper Patrick McEleney lifting the FAI Cup trophy on November 13th at the home of Irish football would be the stuff of dreams for Higgins, Derry fans are allowing themselves to believe a first 'double' in 25 years is possible.

The City boss said the thought of winning the cup raised the hairs on the back of his neck but having edged past Treaty, he immediately turned his attention back to their league title tilt and the visit of Damien Duff's cup finalists.

Derry City players celebrate their FAI cup semi-final win over Treaty United. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 013

"I'm delighted," beamed Higgins. "We're in a really good moment and we have a good group here that wants to play for this football club which is the most important thing.

“They all enjoy each other's company and there's a really good connection. I think you can see the connection between the supporters and the players as well so things are going well. I'm absolutely thrilled with it."

Winning cups can prove to be a catalyst for further success and Higgins is hoping they can finish the job on November 13th and begin a potentially longstanding domestic rivalry with Rovers who they dumped out at the quarter-finals.

"You've seen it for years where a club wins a trophy and it's then a catalyst for them to become more successful and we're hoping that's us.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins celebrates in front of the Brandywell support after the victory over Treaty United in the FAI Cup semi-final. Photo by George Sweeney.

"Our goal from the outset of the competition was to get to the final. We're there now. I've been to three as a player, it's my first as a manager so it will be an extremely proud moment.

“The hairs are standing up on the back of my neck thinking about it. I think if we were to get this over the line it would be the proudest day in my life but it's not about me; Alan Reynolds, Mark McChrystal, Conor Loughery, the support staff, all the staff, it's for the supporters our players, the players' families. We're delighted to get there and really looking forward to it.

"But we want Patrick McEleney to be lifting that trophy at the end of the game - that's the plan."

It was by no means plain-sailing for City in front of the biggest crowd at Brandywell in recent years as they allowed Treaty back in the game following a blistering start to the tie.

Two goals inside seven first half minutes from Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh – both players scoring their third in four games – was enough to progress to the final.

However, ex-City striker Enda Curran pulled one back from the penalty spot to take the gloss off an otherwise dominant display.

For Higgins, the only thing that mattered was getting the final.

"I would've liked it to be a bit more straightforward,” he said. “The first 20 minutes we were exceptional and got ourselves two in front.

"Just for a few minutes before their penalty we got a bit sloppy. We conceded the penalty and then there was always the opportunity of them breaking on us, a long throw or a set-play.

“We should've won the game a lot more comfortably but semi-finals are about winning and getting to the final.

"We will be taking a huge crowd to Dublin in a few weeks time. It's something we're all really proud of but when you get there you want to go a step further and lift the trophy. That’s what we'll be aiming to do.

“We wanted a fast start. The word we used in the lead up to the game was ‘relentless’. There was a five minute period where we weren't and we got punished for it. It just shows the nature of football.

"It’s a free hit for them coming up here. It gave them something to hang on to.

"We looked a threat when we went forward but the game should definitely have been a lot more comfortable than it was.

“We’ve been guilty of that a fair bit this season, missing chances but the players have been a credit to the club. There's massive potential at this football club and it's great to be leading it.