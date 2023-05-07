Derry City players celebrate at Weavers Park. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

​It's something of an oxymoron but winning ugly can be a beautiful thing and the 1-0 victory at Weavers Park will please Ruaidhri Higgins, even if it does not appeal to his aesthetic sense.

Derry needed to batten down the hatches to protect a slender lead delivered by a rare moment of aesthetic quality by Adam O’Reilly after 12 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all want to win playing beautiful stuff but sometimes these wins are nicer," said the Derry boss afterwards.

This battling display against a dogged Drogheda team was in stark contrast to a tepid performance the previous Monday in a comprehensive 2-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers where they lacked intensity and the fighting spirit that was on show in abundance on Boyneside.

Derry fans all want those swashbuckling victories but knowing they have the ability to overcome adversity and gouge out wins on nights like this without the likes of Patrick McEleney, Mark Connolly and Cameron Dummigan, will take this team a lot further than an exhilarating performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They showed similar resilience in the 1-0 win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park last April.

Any title winning side needs to be able to win ugly and this was a night to admire the obstinacy of Shane McEleney and Cameron McJannet and the brilliance of Brian Maher.

This was the unglamorous face of League of Ireland football as is frequently the case in Drogheda where Derry had previously failed to record a league win since May 2021 - one of only two league wins during the past 10 years!

Notoriously a difficult venue for the Candy Stripes who failed to win their last three top flight fixtures there and needed to dig deep to grind out a result which took them to within three points of the leaders Bohemians who they meet in Dalymount on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm delighted with the result," added Higgins. "I think in the first half we played some good stuff and had good control.

"Second half we had to grind it out and fight and scrap and defend crossed into our box. I thought we could've nicked one or two on the counter attack as well buy overall it's the right response from Monday night.

"I'm delighted with the result," added Higgins. "I think in the first half we played some good stuff and had good control.

"Second half we had to grind it out and fight and scrap and defend crossed into our box. I thought we could've nicked one or two on the counter attack as well buy overall it's the right response from Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought our two centre backs were exceptional because (Freddy) Draper for them at centre forward is an absolute handful and a really good player. The two of them deserve huge credit for their performances.”

After losing so comprehensively to the champions on Foyleside on Monday, Higgins demanded a response.

"Total commitment and bodies on the line,” he answered when asked what he wanted from his players.

"You know when you come down here, regardless of who plays here, Drogheda always has a period in the game where they put you under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew it was coming and had to defend our box and defend with our lives. I sensed it yesterday in training that the players were up for it and committed and ready to go.

“It's a huge three points on the road and puts us in a good position now.

“Monday night was the first time in my time as manager I feel we've lost a league game comprehensively.

“I felt every other league game we’ve played we were well in it bar Monday night. It shows the spirit and character within the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of our bigger characters and personalities and experienced players weren't on the pitch tonight and this will be brilliant for the lads who are on the pitch.

"They fought it out. We want to play better football but showed a side to use that we can dig in a fight for each other.”

On reflection, if they can bury the memories of Monday’s performance, it hasn’t been too bad a week for the Brandywell men who have taken six points from a possible nine against difficult opposition. It’s a fact Higgins was quick to point out to the assembled media afterwards.

"It's six points from nine in a week. I know we lost to Rovers on Monday which was disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last Friday we were excellent and tonight we showed a different side to us and it sets us up nicely.

"I like these kind of wins because it's good for the group when you fight and dig in and get out of here with three points. We go up the road happy.

"It's a brilliant victory. You always have a period within games in Drogheda were you come under pressure and during that period our leaders stood up,” added the City boss.

The road to redemption is not always smoothly paved and Derry had to dig deep into their defensive reserves to stave off late pressure from Drogheda – two outstanding saves from Brian Maher ensuring three significant points.

Advertisement Hide Ad