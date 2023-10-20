Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The City goalkeeper has produced another outstanding campaign between the sticks this season and has his eyes set on securing the best defensive record in the league in terms of clean sheets kept.

Shels currently boast the meanest defence in the top flight having conceded just 23 goals in 33 games but Derry have conceded just one more and have kept an incredible 15 clean sheets in the league and 20 in all competitions, compared to the Dubliners' 13!

A shutout victory tonight not only secures Europe but will go some way towards Maher’s coveted defensive record.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers have kept 17 clean sheets during their league campaign - something Maher hopes to surpass before the end of the season.

Most importantly though, the Dubliner, who has a year left on his current deal and says he will put contract talks on the backburner until the season concludes, wants to experience another campaign on the continent.

"It's very tight at the top and there's a lot of teams probably coming into form now so it would be nice to win on Friday and see that little goal of ours being ticked off because you can see what Europe can do to the club and the city with the run we had this year so we'd love for another crack at that next year," said the City keeper.

"We can go and have the best defence in the country in terms of clean sheets, we've got plenty this season but we'll be more focussed on just trying to win the game and hopefully that can secure Europe and then we can kick on.

Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher has Euro goals.

"There's no room for complacency. We know we still need points. We want to finish as high up as we can. We'll be going into every game trying to win as we've done since the manager walked in the door."

The Dubliner knows how influential the Brandywell support can be and is hoping the fans can make the difference against a stubborn Shels side.

"When I first came to the club the first thing that hit me was the atmosphere at the Brandywell so if we can raise the roof in the stadium it would be great because it really drives us on."

“They've been brilliant and I think we've given them nights to remember in Europe as well which helps make that connection between players and fans. We're going to need them on Friday again and hopefully they come out in their numbers."

There's plenty of hits in the Brandywell Faithful songbook but Maher reckons he's got the number one spot on the playlist.

"It's a great song and I think everyone in the ground seems to enjoy singing it. I even now have people at home and stuff singing it. I think there's a few of us that have very good songs and it's always a big bonus with the atmosphere in the stadium.