Wolves enter race for Derry City striker Michael Harris

The pacy 19 year-old striker had been on the fringes of Higgins’ first team squad towards the end of the 2021 season but could be prised away from Brandywell as a free agent, as he's out of contract, however City would likely get some sort compensation as he's under 23.

"We've made Michael an offer but there is interest from other clubs," Higgins confirmed. "I've spoken to Michael a while back and he's aware that we'd like to keep him at the club.

"There seems to be a bit of interest but if he did decide to stay he would be part of the first team squad going forward. It's basically up to him to decide."

Harris has already been on trial with Wolves where he impressed while a host of Championship and League One clubs are also believed to be interested in capturing the highly rated centre-forward.

Indeed, the front man’s direct style has alerted several clubs.

In fact it’s believed he will return to Wolves in the coming weeks to play in a practise match as a previous game had been cancelled at the final hour during his last visit to Molineux.

It’s also believed that League One side Sheffield Wednesday are keen on bringing the youngster on trial while London clubs, Crystal Palace, QPR and Charlton are keeping tabs on the Convoy native and have previously been linked with a move.

Derry City youngster Michael Harris celebrates scoring the winning penalty in their EA Sports Enda McGuill Cup Final shoot-out success over Bohemians.

Harris played a major role in Derry City’s EA Sports Enda McGuill Cup Final success over Bohemians a few months ago and his form was rewarded by Higgins who elevated him into the first team squad.

The teenager, who fired the Candy Stripes into the final with his late winner over Treaty United in the semi-final, made no mistake with the winning spot-kick during the shoot-out success over Bohs to seal the cup in front of a large crowd at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in October.

This season Harris, along with the likes of Evan McLaughlin, Patrick Ferry, Caolan McLaughlin and Caoimhin Porter, have all featured in the Foylesiders first team squad having come up through the club’s youth ranks.