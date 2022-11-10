And he can't wait to hear 20,000 Derry City supporters belting out his name to the sound of Spanish duo Baccara's 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' when he takes to the pitch at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

The catchy disco hit, most recently covered by rock band 'The Fratellis' became the unofficial anthem of Derry's Europa Conference League trip to Riga in the summer as hundreds of City fans sang it loud and proud in the rain drenched streets and in the bars of the Latvian capital.

Akintunde first heard the fans sing it when they stayed behind in numbers after thrashing St Pat's 4-0 last April and he couldn't hide his beaming smile while he took part in the warm-down.

The ex-Cambridge United striker, who has scored eight times this season (twice in the Cup), admits he's never played for a club with the kind of backing Derry has and he can't wait to experience the atmosphere on Sunday.

His parents, brother, aunt, uncle and friends are flying over for the final and he hopes they will all be 'boogie-woogieing' long into the night after what would be a special cup win.

"I will definitely get goosebumps if I hear the song," he said. "The fans are amazing and that song, I hear it all the time and it puts a smile on my face. “It's always good to hear your name being sung so hopefully we can do this for the fans.

"I've got my mum, my dad, brothers, my auntie and uncle and a few of my friends as well so I've got quite a few people coming over. I'm pretty sure they haven't experienced what they're going to experience on Sunday so it's going to be exciting for them.

James Akintunde can't wait for Sunday's final.

"My parents have been over for a couple of games in Derry and really liked it. They're happy I’m here and they get a warm welcome. In my previous teams, the atmosphere is different to what they're normally used to."

Akintunde has never been to the Aviva before. It’s the biggest game of his career and he says it would ‘mean the world’ if Derry lift the cup.

"This is my first time at the Aviva and it’ll be the biggest game and the biggest stadium I've played in. It's a massive day for me and for everyone else.

"I know for the club its a massive occasion so it would mean the world to everyone if we were to go there and do the business.”

There’s been no escaping Derry fans on the streets around town and Akintunde admits the pressure to win for them will provide added motivation.

"I feel like everyone is attending the game. Derry is a very supportive city so it would be good to bring it home for the fans. They've been excellent this season.

"I'd say it's good pressure to have. We're going out there to try and win the cup. If we do bring it home I could imagine there will be crazy scenes in the city that I've never seen before.

"Obviously playing back in England I haven't played for a team where the fans are so supportive so I would love to bring the cup home and see what the scenes in the town will look like."

The onus will be on Derry’s attacking talent to break down a resolute Shels defence on the day and whether he starts the game or not, Akintunde is ready to give his all.